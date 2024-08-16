Tyla, Tems, & Ayra Starr: Meet The African Pop Stars Shaking Up Music Around The World

By Cassidy George

“All I can really say is that the future of music belongs to women.”

Africa, with its 54 countries and more than 3,000 languages, is not a cultural monolith—and pop music is finally embracing its diversity. In recent years, African women have become some of the most inventive and exciting new artists in the global pop industry. “I felt it was bound to happen,” said Tems, the Nigerian singer, songwriter, and producer who has been making waves this year. “There was a breakthrough, and then an influx and rise in female artists especially. It’s not surprising. It’s exactly how it should be.” In the current musical landscape, African women are not only boldly reimagining what pop music can sound like but also challenging the narrow Western standards of what a stereotypical pop star can be.

“I’d been rehearsing my conversation with Rihanna for my entire life,” said Ayra Starr, a Nigerian singer-songwriter who finally got to meet her idol the night before we spoke. When Starr mentioned that Rihanna gave her some “inspiring advice,” I asked if she could share the highlights. “I’m not giving Rihanna’s advice to anyone; it’s for me and me alone!” she said, laughing. The precocious 21-year-old knew from a very young age what she wanted to be: “an African teenage pop star,” she said, citing Hannah Montana as an inspiration. Starr was only 19 when she released her album 19 & Dangerous, which included the hit single “Rush.” The track’s music video has been watched more than 338 million times since it was uploaded to YouTube last year. Starr has been referred to by both critics and fans as “the face of Afrobeats” for Gen Z.

Afrobeats has exploded in popularity in the past decade, particularly among listeners within the African diaspora. Contemporary Nigerian artists like Burna Boy and Wizkid have grown devout fandoms and become household names around the world, exporting fresh sounds to new listeners in the process. According to Spotify, there were 13.5 billion Afrobeats streams on its platform in 2022. While it is an incredibly auspicious time to be part of this genre, Starr, who sings in Yoruba, English, French, and Nigerian pidgin, is also determined to help evolve its image, mission, and messaging. She makes a point to address taboo subjects in her music, such as female representation. “I feel like I was born in the perfect era,” said Starr. “Rihanna, Beyoncé, Tiwa Savage…these great women who came before me are the ones who said, ‘You can’t put me in a box.’ Now people like me are free to just create.”

The explosion of African music is directly linked to digital culture. Africa had 570 million Internet users in 2022 and currently has the youngest median age of any continent: 19. It is effectively one of the world’s most important hotbeds of youth culture. Many of the female musicians who represent the newest sounds have been thrust into the spotlight by the radical potential of digital visibility and organic, community-driven enthusiasm.

