Abdul Latif Jameel Health, part of international diversified family business Abdul Latif Jameel, and EQRx, a new type of pharmaceutical company committed to developing and delivering important new medicines to patients at significantly lower prices, have entered into a new strategic collaboration for the commercialization of two affordable novel lung cancer therapeutics to millions of people across the Middle East, Africa and Turkey.
The two oncology programs, Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor and Sugemalimab, an anti-PD-L1 antibody, have shown promising Phase 3 data for the treatment of patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
These therapies may offer treatment at a fraction of the cost of existing and traditional approaches.
This new strategic collaboration will see Abdul Latif Jameel Health commercialize the drugs to selected markets throughout the Middle East region, as well as in Turkey and all of Africa, providing access to affordable treatments for thousands of patients with advanced NSCLC.
“This agreement comes as we forge ahead in our mission to source, collaborate with and fund innovators within the medical world that are re-examining how to improve the current healthcare landscape by disrupting existing methods and working to accelerate the wider inclusivity of healthcare throughout the world,” said Akram Bouchenaki, Chief Executive Officer, Abdul Latif Jameel Health.
“It’s our joint mission with EQRx to change that and, a mission that is aligned with the values of the Jameel Family.”
“This strategic collaboration aims to expand the commercial reach of our lead oncology programs throughout the middle east, Turkey and Africa and provide millions of people with access to affordable new cancer treatments,” said Melanie Nallicheri, chief executive officer of EQRx.
“We are excited to partner with Abdul Latif Jameel Health who brings extensive regulatory and commercial expertise in these vast regions as we continue to work to create sustainable access to innovative medicines globally.”
Abdul Latif Jameel Health also confirmed that it participated in previous funding rounds for EQRx through the dedicated JIMCO Life Sciences Fund, part of JIMCO, the Jameel Family’s global investment arm.