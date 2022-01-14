Twitter Agrees to Nigeria’s Conditions to Lift Ban

January 14, 2022

This will come as a big surprise to many Nigerians, who had assumed that the Nigerian government had backed down following months of negotiations. Nigeria suspended the social media firm last June after it deleted a tweet by President Muhammadu Buhari. It accused Twitter of siding with secessionists. Before ending the ban, the Nigerian government insisted that Twitter: register in Nigeria, appoint a designated country representative, comply with tax obligations in Nigeria, enrol Nigeria in its portal for direct communications between government officials and Twitter to manage prohibited content that violates Twitter community rules and act with a respectful acknowledgement of Nigerian laws.

SOURCE: BBC

