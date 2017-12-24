A Twist on the Traditional South African Christmas Meal

A twist on the Traditional

So, what’s on the menu? Boerewors is simply because it puts the men to work on the braai; however, instead of making fried or grilled chicken, why not try roast turkey with sticky roasted nectarines. This is easier than it sounds to make. For the stuffing add an onion, garlic cloves, toasted breadcrumbs, and mix juice and chicken stock together once it is cooked stuffing it in the turkey. Pop the turkey in the oven for an hour and a half, then add some nectarines mixed with honey and put it back in the oven for an additional 20 minutes. After those last 20 minutes, you’re done.

Instead of rice or heavy samp, try Moroccan vegetable couscous. All you do is pour together some boiling water and cream spinach stuffed in jam squash. After that, try a green salad with feta, strawberries, and biltong. As surprising as the combination sounds, it’s an interesting shake-up on the usual green salad. All of the recipes are easy to prepare, but the best and most important part for everyone is enjoying the fruits of their labour.

Zandile Ngumbela states, “the class is a lot of fun. What I enjoy most is how you can work everything around each other – once the turkey is in the oven, you can focus on the other stuff. In less than three hours, you’re done”.