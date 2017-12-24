A Twist on the Traditional South African Christmas Meal

It’s Christmas time again, and the festive season comes just as summer is in full swing in South Africa. It’s a time for braai (barbeque) and family reunions. On Christmas day the whole family gets together; the children are usually outside on the jumping castles and water slides, while the men are manning the grill area and the women are in the kitchen making sure there’s plenty of food. Even if you love cooking, waking up at dawn to spend countless hours slaving away over a traditional Christmas lunch doesn’t exactly make for Christmas cheer, does it? So why not spend less time in the kitchen and more time with family outside this year! The Lazy Makoti, Mogau Seshoene, held cooking classes for those who need to learn to take shortcuts around the kitchen. The class also provided a menu that will spice up traditional Christmas meals.
No More Seven Colours
In South Africa, big celebrations are marked by cooking a seven colours meal. It’s called this because your plate is filled with various colours – yellow rice, brown meat, green salads, mustard pumpkin, red beetroot, and so much more. On Christmas, however, the seven colours meal is on steroids because there is so much more variety. For starches you have yellow rice, white and brown samp, and white dumpling. Vegetables include green beans, butternut, pumpkin, and cabbage. Not to mention you have meat like chicken, wors, steak, and fish, and what’s a meal without at least four salads? The most popular salads are chakalaka, green salad, potato salad, beetroot, three beans salad, and red coleslaw. Nqobile Tshabalala, a professional cater, says “there’s something about South Africans and food…it isn’t an event unless the food is delicious, and the more variety on Christmas, the better the Christmas celebrations”. While the meal is delicious, it is also time consuming; before you know it, it’s lunchtime and Christmas is over. That’s where Seshoene comes in.
The Lazy Makoti
The Lazy Makoti, as Seshoene is known, has been offering helpful Christmas cooking classes. The classes focus on how to liven things up for Christmas. The best thing about the classes is that they are full of African flavour and tips on how to prepare meals beforehand, so you don’t spend as much time in the kitchen. One of the women who attended the class admits that “i came to the class because I need to learn how to cook a meal that will impress my mother- in-law; she’s probably tired of eating the same meal annually”. The Lazy Makoti brand has more than 18 thousand followers on social media, and she also offers cooking shortcuts for the modern woman on her Facebook page. Her target audience is the modern Afropolitan, which usually includes women who have work and don’t have lots of time to spend in the kitchen. Her recipes are also a twist on traditional food, such as Mopane worms in a peanut sauce. When it came to the Christmas class, Seshoene got the idea from friends: “Christmas Day, all my friends kept calling and asking for tips on what to cook during Christmas lunch. This year I was like ‘ok, we are not going to be making calls at the last minute, so this is what we are going to do’. I invited them all and told them, ‘let’s make it good’”. Katlego Manyaka, the event organiser, explains that the class is one that every new bride should take because “lately women have this thing of saying it must be 50/50, but not in the kitchen. You don’t want to be that makoti who can’t even make a turkey”. The class was packed. Most of those in attendance were eager to try something different and when they saw what was on the menu, they weren’t disappointed.
A twist on the Traditional
So, what’s on the menu? Boerewors is simply because it puts the men to work on the braai; however, instead of making fried or grilled chicken, why not try roast turkey with sticky roasted nectarines. This is easier than it sounds to make. For the stuffing add an onion, garlic cloves, toasted breadcrumbs, and mix juice and chicken stock together once it is cooked stuffing it in the turkey. Pop the turkey in the oven for an hour and a half, then add some nectarines mixed with honey and put it back in the oven for an additional 20 minutes. After those last 20 minutes, you’re done.
Instead of rice or heavy samp, try Moroccan vegetable couscous. All you do is pour together some boiling water and cream spinach stuffed in jam squash. After that, try a green salad with feta, strawberries, and biltong. As surprising as the combination sounds, it’s an interesting shake-up on the usual green salad. All of the recipes are easy to prepare, but the best and most important part for everyone is enjoying the fruits of their labour.
Zandile Ngumbela states, “the class is a lot of fun. What I enjoy most is how you can work everything around each other – once the turkey is in the oven, you can focus on the other stuff. In less than three hours, you’re done”.
Make dessert stand out
Dessert is a fairly easy task. A fruit salad for those watching their figures, or jelly, custard, and ice cream for everyone else. Christmas isn’t Christmas without trifle, and Seshoene wouldn’t dare mess with that; although, she recommends a mini cocotte cookie bake. All you need for this is sugar, butter, flour, your choice of chocolate, and seasonal fruit. Mix the ingredients together, bake it for 25 minutes, then add the ice cream on top. The melting ice cream really brings it all together. If you’re keeping count, that’s four desserts that each take less than an hour to prepare.
Christmas Cooking Class
The class lasted around four hours. During that time, Seshoene also gave the cooks other tips on how to cut labour and have more fun in the kitchen. These tips included preparing things ahead of time so that you are just warming up food on the day, as well as ensuring that decorations are put up ahead of time. What did those attending think of the class? The only man in attendance, Ziggy Mo, said, “I like the idea of being in a class. I learned a lot, so I will do it for friends when they come over for a braai”. Women in attendance were grateful for the different version of the ordinary. One explained, “the green salad is a nice example of something to try. I know it’s unusual, so people won’t be expecting it”. Another woman in attendance said, “I’m excited about the roast turkey. My mother in law will absolutely love it, and my kids will be excited about the dessert. It’s a bit sweet for me, but I know they’ll love it”.
The most valuable tip the Lazy Makoti gave is that food is about fun, so it’s okay to experiment. After all, Christmas is about family, so spend as much time with them as possible. After attending the class, one feels that Christmas lunch is already taken care of. It is also quite helpful that the ingredients for all of the recipes are easy to find. Now that menu is sorted, it is important to spend the time creating new holiday memories.
Mini Cocotte Cookie Bakes (Berry, Mint Chocolate, Blueberries)
Ingredients
- 40g white sugar
- 90g butter
- 120g flour
- Pinch of salt
- 4 scoops vanilla ice cream
- 50g Chocolate
- 80g Berries
- 80g Blueberries
Method preheat oven at 180C (170C fan oven)
Lightly cream sugar and butter together, then rub it in flour and salt. Add a bit of the desired flavourings (blueberries, berries and chocolate), and divide between four 10cm mini cocottes. Carefully press the mixtures into the cocottes. Garnish and decorate the top with the remainder of the flavours.
Bake in the preheated oven for 25 -30 minutes or until golden. Allow to cool for 10 minutes. Serve with ice cream