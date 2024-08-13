Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency’s (TİKA’s) 20th “Cezeri Lab” Project Put Into Practice in Kenya

Cezeri Lab, established at Kenyatta University with modern technology infrastructure, is designed to provide training and production in advanced technology fields such as artificial intelligence, robotics, 3D modeling and programming. The installation process included integrating the latest computer hardware, programming kits, robotic components and 3D printers into the laboratory.

As part of the two-week intensive training program held after the laboratory installation, a total of twenty academics from Kenyatta University’s mechanical, electrical, space and computer engineering, as well as technical design and planning departments, received detailed training on topics such as the design and programming of robotic systems, the development of artificial intelligence algorithms and 3D modeling techniques. At the end of the training, the participants had the opportunity to implement their own projects in the laboratory.

The establishment of the Cezeri Lab aims to accelerate research and development in advanced technology at Kenyatta University. By incorporating the laboratory into the practical education curriculum of various engineering and design departments, the project seeks to enhance students’ skills in design, modeling and robotics.

Additionally, the project aims to strengthen cooperation between Türkiye and Kenya and to encourage the exchange of knowledge and experience between young scientists and professionals from both countries.

Prof. Caroline Lang’at Thoruwa, Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Kenyatta University, expressed her gratitude to TİKA and the Turkish people for their support and friendship, stating that the Cezeri Lab has significantly advanced Kenyatta University’s capabilities.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA).