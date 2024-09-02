Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA’s) Training on Integrated Education Models in Tanzania

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) organized a training program on “Introduction to Integrated Learning and Teaching Models,” attended by 82 teachers in Zanzibar, Tanzania.

During the training program, participants learned how to apply the Harezmi Education Model, a local and national education framework. They also gained insights into artificial intelligence and robotic coding. The program concluded with product and poster presentations by the participating teachers, making a significant contribution to education in Zanzibar.

At the project exhibition and certificate ceremony held after the training, Asiya Iddi Issa, Director of Secondary Education at the Ministry of Education and Vocational Training of Zanzibar, expressed her gratitude to TİKA and emphasized the value of such training programs for the development of students.

The Turkish Ambassador to Tanzania, Dr. Mehmet Güllüoğlu, highlighted the importance of educational cooperation between the two countries and discussed the positive impact of such programs on Tanzania’s education system.

Tanzanian teachers who participated in the training stated that the Harezmi Education Model significantly contributed to their professional development and would enhance the quality of education. They noted that this model opens new horizons in education by fostering analytical thinking, a collaborative approach and problem-solving skills among students.

The training program, which received extensive coverage in both local and national press in Zanzibar, concluded with a certificate ceremony and a souvenir photo session.

