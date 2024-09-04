Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) Renovates K-9 Police Dog Training Shelter in Libya

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) has renovated the training shelter for K-9 police dogs used by law enforcement in the Tajura district of Tripoli, the capital of Libya.

Director of the Specialized Training Institute of the General Administration of Security Operations, Colonel Rabie Ayyad Mervan, at the Libyan Ministry of Interior, stated that “the renovation of the shelter will enhance the training of police dogs, which are vital for ensuring security at key locations such as elections and airports.”

After the shelter’s opening ceremony, Colonel Rabie Ayyad Mervan presented a plaque of appreciation to TİKA.

K-9 dogs from Türkiye are also being trained at the renovated shelter.

Commenting on the support provided to the Libyan security forces, TİKA’s Tripoli PCO representatives said, “TİKA has renovated the shelter where K-9 dogs are trained at the headquarters of the Libyan General Administration of Security Operations in the Tajura region, a site of significance for Turks, along with providing training equipment.”

At the newly renovated shelter, police dogs undergo drills to prepare for various security scenarios.

