Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) Provides Support to Children with Special Needs in Somalia

By / / APO, Media

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) has donated a playground, educational materials, therapeutic tools, and recreational equipment to the Mustaqbal Center for Special Needs in Somalia’s capital, Mogadishu, to contribute to the physical and mental development of the children.

The project aims to significantly enhance the education and social integration of 116 children with special needs, including those with autism, Down syndrome, learning disabilities, and speech delays, who are receiving education and therapy at two campuses in the Hodan and Darussalam regions.

TİKA Mogadishu Coordinator Zafer Eşki highlighted the importance of supporting children with special needs in Somalia, stating, “Through our project, we aim to ensure that these children can continue their development in a fun and educational environment. Our goal is to improve their quality of life and provide equal opportunities in education.”

The Mustaqbal Center for Special Needs officials expressed their gratitude to TİKA for its support.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA).

Share it!

Media Partners Upcoming Events

View Calendar

Share

Scroll to Top

Subscribe

Stay informed and ahead of the game with our curated collection of the top 10 stories from Africa each day, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. On Fridays, gear up for the business world as we bring you the 10 most relevant and game-changing business stories. And on Sundays, prepare to be whisked away on a delightful journey through Africa’s vibrant lifestyle and travel scenes.