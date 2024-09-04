Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) Establishes Fish Farms for Flood-Affected Families in Kenya

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) set up three tilapia fish farms in Kisumu, Kenya, for fisher families who lost their livelihoods due to heavy rainfall.

Located one kilometer from the Paga Coast of Lake Victoria, these fish farms contribute to Kenya’s blue economy strategy and help sustain artisanal fisheries.

Stocked with 30,000 juvenile fish and provided with a year’s supply of fish feed, the farms aim to revitalize the local economy, diversify livelihoods, and promote sustainable food security.

Each farm is expected to produce 20,000 adult tilapia per harvest, with two harvests planned annually.

The modern fish farms, established with TİKA’s support, are located in a flood-resistant area of the lake and provide fishing families with new opportunities by increasing productivity.

Kisumu Deputy Governor Dr. Mathew Ochieng Owili expressed that the project will help mitigate poverty, reduce unemployment and address economic inequalities in the region. He also extended his gratitude to Türkiye and the Turkish people.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA).