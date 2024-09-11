Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) Enhances Practical Training Capacity at Senegal’s “Vocational School of Health”

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) provided equipment and medical supplies to strengthen the practical training capabilities of Dakar Municipality’s Health Vocational School (EMPS).

To facilitate student research in the field of health, 20 new computers were installed in the school’s library, along with a laser printer. Additionally, 5 video projectors were provided to enhance the quality of visual training for midwifery and nursing students.

The opening ceremony for the project was attended by Nur Sağman, Türkiye’s Ambassador to Dakar; Barthélémy Dias, Mayor of Dakar; Mouhamed Diop, Secretary General of Dakar Municipality; and Dr. Rokhaya Seck, Director of the Vocational School of Health.

