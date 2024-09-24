Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) Continues Women Empowerment Programs in Africa

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) established a sewing workshop at the Women’s Shelter within the King’s Hope Development Foundation, located in the Olievenhoutbosch neighborhood of Tshwane, South Africa, to empower women through vocational training.

The unused space at the King’s Hope Women’s Shelter in Olievenhoutbosch, one of the poorest neighborhoods in Tshwane, was renovated and equipped with sewing machines by TİKA.

Ten female trainees who successfully completed the first training program at the sewing workshop, established by TİKA to empower women in a region struggling with high unemployment, poverty, rising crime rates and limited access to basic services, received their certificates at a ceremony.

The women who participated in the training at the TİKA-established sewing workshop expressed their gratitude for this life-changing opportunity, noting that the skills they gained boosted their self-confidence and made them feel empowered.

The opening ceremony of the workshop was attended by Türkiye’s Ambassador to South Africa, Ayşegül Kandaş; TİKA Program Coordinator, Abdulkadir Abukan; Olievenhoutbosch Municipal Councilor, Obed Mahloko; King’s Hope General Director, Portia Tshibalo and community leader, Kgomotso Khalushi.

At the opening ceremony; Türkiye’s Ambassador to South Africa, Ayşegül Kandaş emphasized the importance of women’s economic empowerment and expressed her pride in the impact of TİKA’s projects in South Africa.

TİKA Program Coordinator Abdulkadir Abukan reiterated TİKA’s commitment to sustainable development and thanked King’s Hope for their cooperation in making the project a success. He stated that TİKA aims to implement initiatives that provide long-term benefits to communities.

Community leader Kgomotso Khalushi highlighted the positive impact of TİKA’s work and expressed hope for more future projects aimed at supporting young people in Olievenhoutbosch.

In his speech, Olievenhoutbosch Municipal Councilor Obed Mahloko thanked TİKA for its valuable contributions to the community and emphasized the importance of ongoing support for local development initiatives.

Portia Tshibalo, General Director of King’s Hope, emphasized the empowering impact of the project on women in the community and expressed her gratitude to TİKA and the Turkish people for their support.

One of the graduates, Noziwe Banda, shared how the training not only equipped her with sewing skills but also helped her rebuild her life after surviving domestic violence. Banda expressed her confidence in her ability to sew any kind of dress using the skills she acquired.

