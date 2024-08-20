Turkey-Mediated Somalia-Ethiopia Port Deal Fails to Reach Agreement

Talks between Somalia and Ethiopia over a controversial Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Ethiopia and Somaliland ended without an agreement in Turkey. Despite the failure, the talks are being viewed as a diplomatic success, as they helped prevent direct confrontation or war between the two nations. The talks, mediated by Turkey, took place in Ankara and aimed to ease tensions that have persisted since the MoU was signed on January 1, 2024. The dispute stemmed from Ethiopia’s MoU with Somaliland, a breakaway region of Somalia. In return for sea access, Ethiopia agreed to recognize Somaliland’s independence. Somalia denounced the agreement as infringing on its sovereignty and subsequently severed diplomatic ties with Ethiopia, prompting Turkey, a key ally of Somalia, to step in and try to amend both countries’ relationship.



SOURCE: EAST AFRICAN

Share it!