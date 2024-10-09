Tunisia’s President Kais Saied Secures Second Term Amid Low Turnout

Tunisia’s President Kais Saied has won a second five-year term with 90.7% of the vote, despite a historically low voter turnout of 27.7%. His closest rival, Ayachi Zammel, detained on charges of falsifying documents, secured 7.4%. The election was marked by disqualifications, leaving only three candidates on the ballot. Though turnout exceeded the 11% witnessed during December’s local elections, it still reflects widespread discontent as Tunisia faces increasing authoritarianism under Saied. Since his 2019 election, Saied has suspended parliament and expanded presidential powers through a 2022 referendum. Several critics and opponents, including former MP Said Ferjani, have been imprisoned, with limited access to family members and legal aid. Despite concerns, Saied has framed his leadership as a continuation of Tunisia’s 2011 revolution, which ousted former President Ben Ali.



SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN

