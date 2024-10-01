Tunisia’s Parliament Strips Courts of Power Over Election Body

Tunisia’s parliament has passed a law stripping courts of their power over decisions made by the Independent High Authority for Elections (ISIE), whose members are appointed by President Kais Saied. The amendment, passed just days before the presidential election, prevents the courts from overturning ISIE rulings, sparking protests from opposition and civil society groups. The controversy began after ISIE ignored a court order to reinstate three candidates barred from the ballot, accusing them of incomplete filings. However, critics claim the election authority is working to ensure Saied faces minimal competition in his bid for a second term. Demonstrators protested against the law outside parliament, accusing Saied and his allies of undermining Tunisia’s democracy. With prominent opposition figures imprisoned or excluded, Saied is poised to contest against two relatively unknown candidates on Friday.



SOURCE: AP NEWS

