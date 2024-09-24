Tunisians Protest Against President Kais Saied for Second Consecutive Week

For the second consecutive week, Tunisians have gathered in the capital, Tunis, to protest against President Kais Saied, accusing him of consolidating authoritarian rule ahead of the October 6th presidential election. The demonstrations, under heavy police presence, come amidst concerns that a proposed bill would strip the administrative court of its power to oversee electoral disputes. According to the opposition, this move is designed to discredit the election and secure Saied another term. Earlier this month, Tunisia’s electoral commission disregarded a court ruling reinstating three disqualified presidential candidates, raising further allegations that Saied is suppressing political competition. The president, however, denies these accusations, insisting that his actions target corrupt officials and traitors. Tensions began between Saied and Tunisia’s opposition in 2021 when he dissolved parliament and began ruling by decree, a move the opposition described as a coup.



SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS

