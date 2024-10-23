Tunisian President Begins Second Term Following Crackdown on Opposition

Tunisian President Kais Saied has been inaugurated for a second term following his landslide re-election with 90.7% of the vote, amid a crackdown on political opponents. During his inaugural speech earlier this week, Saied called for a “cultural revolution” to address unemployment, corruption, and terrorism, framing his leadership as a fight against “thieves and traitors” hindering Tunisia’s progress. Meanwhile, his first term saw him suspend parliament, rewrite Tunisia’s post-Arab Spring constitution, and imprison his critics across politics, media, and civil society. Saied’s populist rhetoric appeals to Tunisians who were disillusioned with the performance of the governments before him. Saied, who has previously claimed he’s committed to respecting freedoms, prevented journalists from covering his inauguration.



SOURCE: AP NEWS

