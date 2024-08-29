Tunisian Court Rules Opposition Leader Eligible to Run for President

Tunisia’s administrative court has reinstated opposition leader Abdellatif Mekki as a presidential candidate, overturning the electoral commission’s earlier decision to exclude him. The electoral commission had cited a lack of popular endorsements to support its decision. Mekki heads the Action and Achievement Party, which he founded in 2022 after exiting the Islamist Ennahda party. He enjoys considerable support in the country, even among his former party’s followers. His campaign manager, Ahmed Nafati, hailed the ruling as a testament to the court’s integrity. The ruling comes amid widespread accusations from opposition parties and human rights groups that the electoral commission is biased and attempting to secure the re-election of incumbent President Kais Saied through arbitrary restrictions. The presidential election is set for October 6, 2024, with Mekki now back in the race.

SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS

