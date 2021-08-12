Tunisia Welcomes The 13th Edition Of Africa PPP Virtually, On 1-2 December 2021

Tunisia is the host country of the 13th Africa Public Private Partnership Virtual Conference that will take place on 1-2 December 2021 under the virtual format. This edition will be bilingual in English and French, and this year it includes an additional training-day on the 3rd of December. The Tunisian Government welcomes the virtual event in 2021 and the live edition in 2022 as lead project the North African region. The event will take a real time snapshot of the current PPP environment in Africa, focusing on viable avenues to accelerate PPP prioritisation, highlighting case studies in Tunisia, Egypt, Morocco, and Algeria spread across solar & wind renewable energy, maritime and industrial ports.
Africa PPP 2021 will meet up with the community in December at a key stage of PPP scaling up in the region, with PPP investment opportunities increasing rapidly, allowing Governments to create fiscal space for other national commitments. This year’s theme will focus on “Collaborating on public, physical, and technological infrastructure projects to achieve sustainable futures and intelligent infrastructure”.
Africa Public Private Partnership is a community of owners and industry, public and private sector who connect through our conference. Event partners showcase services, or products through the conference, sponsorship and event exhibition. Considering the limitations caused by current covid restrictions, the event is now happening virtually. The online engagement helps keeping our community of public and private sector professionals informed about projects, partners and industry developments.
The 2021 programme highlights so far include:
- Tunisia Focus Session on all Tunisia Upcoming Projects delivered by senior representative and projects teams
- Highly focussed sessions on renewable energy, airports, rail, freight, transit, mobility, water, port, maritima and waterways, technology enabled remote and physical healthcare for Egypt, Algeria, Morocco, and Tunisia
- Executive CEO and CFO Airport Panel
- Key climate adaption for infrastructure discussions, and infrastructure projects for achieving sustainable futures and intelligent infrastructure
- Understanding public private partnerships and state of the market post covid – Capturing the opportunity
A look back at the Africa PPP 2020 Summary
The Pan Africa event went online first time in December 2020, allowing interesting sessions of discussion on PPPs in Morocco. The event had the special support of the Government of Morocco, with the Ministry of Economy and Finance, and the Ministry of Equipment, Transport, Logistics and Water of Morocco.
The 12th edition of Africa PPP gathered 16 PPP projects and attendees from 34 countries. These participants were from the Public Sector (35%), Investors (33%), Advisors & Developers (23%), Constructors (8%) and from PPP Units (3%).
Africa PPP 2020 highlighted there is need for governments, private sector and DFIs to agree on the regulatory best practices to address the current cumbersome PPP regulatory frameworks that take too long and increase costs. The conference also noted the need for regulatory acceleration which could be achieved through the establishment of dedicated institutions to streamline the process and address hurdles quicker. The focus on bulk water PPPs will be key as they are easier to structure than distribution. Non-revenue water issues need to be addressed and tariffs must reflect costs in the long term to de-risk projects and ensure viability and sustainability. The latest will be addressed at Africa PPP 2021.
The Africa PPP 2021 Conference offers quality business connections for our event partners to keep the industry updated on services and products through the online opportunities. Designed to give maximum exposure and visibility for each participating partner, before, during and after the event.
REGISTRATIONS ARE OPEN: https://ametrade.org/event/africappp-2021/