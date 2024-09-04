Tunisia Arrests Presidential Candidate a Month Before Elections

Ayachi Zammel, one of only two candidates approved to run against Tunisia’s President Kais Saied in the October 6 election, was arrested on Monday, shortly before his candidacy for the election was confirmed. His campaign alleges that the arrest is based on false accusations of forging public endorsements to secure his place on the ballot, which they claim is intended to damage his reputation. Zammel, a businessman and former MP, had initially supported Saied’s 2021 power grab but later distanced himself, making him a potential alternative for the opposition. Meanwhile, Tunisia’s electoral commission, whose members were appointed by Saied, has adhered to its decision to exclude three other candidates from the race, despite recent court rulings in their favor. Analysts suggest that including the barred candidates would have made the election more competitive and prevented Saied from winning from the first round.



SOURCE: FT

