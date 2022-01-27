Tunes from the Rose of Bamako

Top 10 News / January 27, 2022 / 1 minute of reading

In a country known for world class instrumentation and great female vocalists, mainly through recordings and performances from luminaries such as Oumou Sangaré and Fatoumata Diawara, Rokia Koné has emerged as one of the most innovative, experimental African singers on the international music scene. She used to perform in local Bamako bars, known as “maquis,” riffing off her grandmother’s songs, before she became known for her own soulful repertoire. Having risen to fame as a member of the feminist group Les Amazones d’Afrique, Koné has long been a campaigner for gender equality. An activist at heart, she has fought for justice, and created a musical style that is based on catchy melodic chants. She says that, growing up, she was always surrounded by music, and by musicians.

SOURCE: TRUE AFRICA

Media Partners Upcoming Events

View Calendar
Scroll to Top

We are committed to Africa

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will you support us?

Click here