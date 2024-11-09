Skip to content

Trump’s Term for Africa

His administration may embrace some elements of Joe Biden’s policies, including the Lobito Corridor, a US-led project that aims to link Congo, Zambia and Angola via railroad to export battery metals that might otherwise be monopolized by China. “Strategic initiatives like the Lobito Corridor will continue and possibly even be increased,” Peter Pham, Trump’s former special envoy to the Sahel, said in an interview. Republicans are also likely to end elements of the Biden administration’s pro-LGBTQ policies. That would anger rights groups and benefit countries like Uganda, which the US kicked out of the African Growth and Opportunity Act over its crackdown on gay rights.

BLOOMBERG

