Trump’s Pragmatic Shift: What a Second Term Could Mean for Africa

A second Trump administration may pursue a more “transactional and pragmatic” approach to Africa, emphasizing economic interests over cultural or political issues. According to the former president’s supporters, Trump will aggressively counter Chinese influence on the continent and secure African supply chains for critical minerals essential to green energy technologies. Former officials, like J. Peter Pham, see this strategy as essential for US economic security and the success of its technology industry. While Africa policy specialists note little difference in the core goals of US-Africa policy across the Republican and Democratic parties, conservatives critique the Biden administration’s emphasis on social issues over trade and security. These critics argue that the Biden administration’s approach opened the door for US rivals, including China and Russia, to expand their footprint across the continent. Nevertheless, the outgoing president’s Africa-focused projects, like the Lobito Corridor, are seen as models for US-Africa collaboration.



SOURCE: SEMAFOR