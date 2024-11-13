Trump 2.0: Will Africa Become the Battleground for US-China Rivalry?

With Donald Trump set to return to the White House for a second term, US-China competition in Africa could intensify. While Trump’s first term recognized China’s influence as a threat, some experts predict he may adopt an “America First” approach in his second term, potentially leaving Africa in the periphery. However, Tibor Nagy, the Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs during Trump’s first term, believes the continent will remain crucial due to its strategic minerals. In contrast, analysts like Christian-Geraud Neema and Yun Sun believe the US, under Trump, will disengage with Africa, which could provide China with greater influence across the continent. Biden’s administration has recently sought to counter China’s dominance, with initiatives like the Lobito Corridor project, a significant US-supported infrastructure effort. However, Trump’s potential return raises questions about the future of such collaborations. Africa, caught between these global powers, may leverage the rivalry to secure better deals, though some leaders prefer not to choose sides.



SOURCE: VOA NEWS