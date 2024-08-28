Trinasolar Reinforces Its Commitment to South Africa’s Renewable Energy Future with Landmark Event in Cape Town

Trinasolar (www.Trinasolar.com), a global leader in smart PV and energy storage solutions, further solidified its commitment to South Africa’s renewable energy future with an insightful customer event in Cape Town on August 26th. This event not only emphasized Trinasolar’s ongoing expansion in the region but also highlighted its transformative impact on the country’s energy landscape.

The event featured a keynote address by Kadri Nassiep, the City of Cape Town’s Energy Executive Director, who provided an insightful overview of the city’s energy strategies. Mr. Nassiep’s address tackled the critical challenges of power outages and outlined innovative solutions that align with Trinasolar’s mission to deliver reliable, sustainable energy to communities across South Africa.

Zaheer Khan, Regional Director for South Africa at Trinasolar, spoke to the company’s significant milestones in the region, reflecting on Trinasolar’s growing leadership in the renewable energy sector. “Our journey in South Africa is one of partnership and progress. Trinasolar’s advanced technologies and strategic collaborations are not only addressing the immediate energy needs but also laying the foundation for a sustainable energy ecosystem in the country,” Khan stated. He further emphasized Trinasolar’s role as a catalyst for positive change, driving both economic growth and environmental stewardship in South Africa.

Peter Pan, Trinasolar’s Storage Sales Manager, presented the company’s cutting-edge energy storage solutions, which have been instrumental in ensuring energy resilience across different regions. His presentation highlighted Trinasolar’s ability to offer full-process solutions that adapt to the diverse and dynamic needs of South African customers, further reinforcing the company’s pivotal role in the country’s energy transition.

In a surprise highlight, legendary South African cricketer Dale Steyn shared his journey of overcoming challenges, drawing parallels between his career and the resilience required in the energy sector. Trinasolar also announced the establishment of the Trinasolar SA Padel Club, an initiative designed to strengthen business relationships with key partners in South Africa’s renewable energy industry. The club will serve as a platform for collaboration and networking among industry leaders, fostering a community dedicated to the shared goal of sustainable energy advancement.

The evening concluded with a gala dinner and a captivating performance, leaving guests with a renewed sense of purpose and a commitment to driving forward South Africa’s renewable energy agenda, with Trinasolar at the helm.

Since its founding in 1997, Trinasolar has emerged as a world-leading photovoltaics technology provider. With a robust presence in South Africa, the company continues to innovate and expand, playing a crucial role in the country’s transition to a sustainable energy future.

About Trinasolar (688599. SH)

Founded in 1997, Trinasolar Co Ltd (stock symbol: Trinasolar; stock code: 688599) is engaged mainly in PV products, PV systems and smart energy. PV products include R&D, production and sales of PV modules. PV systems consist of power stations and system products. Smart energy comprises mainly PV power generation and operatzions and maintenance, smart solutions for energy storage, smart microgrid, and development and sales of multi-energy systems. We are committed to leading the way in smart PV and energy storage solutions and facilitating the transformation of new power systems for a net-zero future.

On June 10, 2020, Trinasolar was listed on the Science and Technology Innovation Board (STAR Market) of the Shanghai Stock Exchange(SSE). It was the first PV and energy storage company to go public on the STAR Market providing PV products and systems, as well as smart energy. For more information, please visit www.Trinasolar.com.