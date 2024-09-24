Tribal Chief and Surfer Lead Charge to Save South African Coastline

Martinus Fredericks, a tribal chief of the !Ama people, and big-wave surfer turned activist Mike Schlebach are leading a fight to save South Africa’s 550km West Coast from destructive mining. Fredericks, who became the !Ama’s leader after a surprising discovery of his heritage, advocates for his people’s rights after 350 years of exclusion by successive governments. Schlebach, meanwhile, founded the nonprofit Protect the West Coast (PTWC) in 2020 after witnessing the devastation caused by sand and diamond mining along the coastline. Together, they’re fighting for environmental protection using the multi-pronged approach of mobilizing communities through social media, legal action, and grassroots activism. Despite legal victories and growing public support, the region remains under threat from poorly regulated mining. Their campaign emphasizes the need for sustainable practices and preserving the coast’s unique ecosystems.

SOURCE: AL JAZEERA