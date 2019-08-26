Trevor Noah Is The 4th Highest Paid Comedian In The World, How Did He Make His Fortune?

In The Hashtag with Busi Lethole, CNBC Africa’s social media correspondent, we take a look at South African Comedian and Daily Show host Trevor Noah being named the fourth highest paid stand-up comedian in the world. And we unpack the court ruling of the Apartheid flag.

CNBC Africa
CNBC Africa
https://www.cnbcafrica.com/
CNBC Africa is an African television network for Sub-Saharan Africa. It was launched by CNBC and Africa Business News LTD on June 1, 2007. CNBC Africa is headquartered in Sandton, Johannesburg.

