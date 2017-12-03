Trésor Takes on Role of UN Ambassador: #doitLuQuLuQu

The United Nations Refugee Agency has launched a campaign called LuQuLuQu that focuses on engaging Africans to take action in solving the growing refugee crisis. Working closely with high level influencers, celebrities and personalities, the campaign encourages the public to get involved through simple actions that will empower refugees.

“The idea of coming together as a collective and changing the narrative of Africa’s displaced is a new approach” said Ioli Kimyaci, UNHCR Representative.

Multi-award winning singer, songwriter and producer, TRESOR, joins powerhouse global humanitarian personalities such as the likes of Angelina Jolie, Cate Blanchett, Emma Watson, Priyanka Chopra, Anne Hathaway, Leonardo Dicaprio, Victoria Beckham, Katy Perry and Serena Williams as a UN Ambassador.

The DRC-born, South Africa-based singer and producer was officially announced as a UN ambassador at the LuQuLuQu campaign launch in Johannesburg. TRESOR’s role as a UNHCR High Level influencer will include amongst others the advocacy of the struggles and challenges faced by refugees. Being in a unique position of having been a refugee himself, TRESOR makes for the perfect UNHCR Ambassador, as this is a cause very close to his heart and he is able to truly empathise with refugees.

“Having been a refugee myself for so many years, I truly understand the struggle for simple basic life needs. To have organisations like UNHCR on the continent is truly a blessing. I’m honoured that they have identified me as a suitable voice to advocate for refugees on the continent and I look forward to playing a role that can positively affect the lives of refugees.”

TRESOR has often used his platform to speak out about refugee camps that people did not even know about.