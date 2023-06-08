Trauma Experienced by Staff at Nairobi Facebook Hub recognised in Legal Ruling

Meta has been ordered to “provide proper medical, psychiatric and psychological care” to a group of moderators in Nairobi following a ruling in a Kenyan employment court that heard harrowing testimony about the distressing nature of their work. The instruction by judge Byram Ongaya formed part of a broader interim ruling that saw the moderators’ jobs restored after they sued Meta in March for what they termed a “sham” mass redundancy. About 260 screeners in Facebook’s moderation hub in Nairobi were declared redundant early this year as the tech giant switched its moderation provider from the US company Sama, with which it had worked since 2019, to the European firm Majorel. Sama blamed its decision to stop its moderation services and part ways with Meta on a challenging economic climate and new business needs.SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN