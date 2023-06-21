Entries close on 31 July 2023 to recognise enterprise development, sustainability and inclusivity

As the Transport and Logistics sector evolves we need to celebrate the innovative solutions that are happening in the sector, such as companies championing women working in transport or logistics to individuals advocating for progress and representing futureproofed solutions for the sector.

The Transport Evolution Africa Awards set for 21 September 2023, promises an exciting event recognising prestigious work in categories such as the award for Technology Innovator; Best Equity, Diversity & Social Inclusion Programme, Sustainability & ESG Programme and Women Excellence in Leadership Award, along with the Best Port & Terminal Operator and awards for Best Rail and Road Operators.

“The Awards provide a powerful networking opportunity, facilitating connections with government representatives, high-profile industry leaders, CEOs and some of the most influential professionals working in African transport and logistics. Finalists will boost their brand credibility and benefit from a wider audience through marketing initiatives around the Awards,” says Le-Ann Hare, Portfolio Director at dmg events.

Andre Ciseau, Secretary General, Port Management Association of Eastern and Southern Africa (PMAESA) will be among the expert judging panel this year. “The transport and logistics sectors are poised for growth, and we need to identify the frontrunners in the industry who are leading positive change and inspiring innovation,” Ciseau says.

Other judges include Mavis Mhlanga-Mochadibane, Chairperson of Tshwane Women in Transport, Mamoudou Bocoum, Vice President: West Francophone Africa at CPCS, Hendrik Malan, Partner & Africa CEO of Frost & Sullivan, Dr. Juanita Maree, CEO of The South African Association of Freight Forwarders (SAAFF) and Trudie Nichols, Legal Consultant, who is looking forward to the Awards. “With so much talent in the industry, it’s going to be great to see the top contenders this year.”

The Transport Evolution Africa Awards is open for nominations and entries close on 31 July 2023.

“The Awards bring together Africa’s most renowned transport and logistics industry professionals, many of whom have been longstanding attendees of the Transport Evolution Africa Forum & Expo,” Hare adds.

Co-located with the Awards, the 11th annual Transport Evolution Africa Forum & Expo takes place from 20-22 September at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli ICC Complex in Durban and serves as the only African hub where international public and private stakeholders working within the development and maintenance of Africa’s ports, rail and road infrastructure gather to discuss trends, challenges and opportunities across the sector.

Logistics Evolutions Africa will be co-located from 20-22 June and will showcase the long-term strategies and new technology solutions that could enhance efficiency when handling, moving and transporting goods throughout the continent. The Transport CEO Forum will be another co-located, invite-only event this year.

“From knowledge sharing, to addressing top trends, challenges and innovations, while recognising outstanding achievements, this year’s Awards and co-located events are a calendar highlight for industry professionals in transport and logistics, and not to be missed,” Hare concludes.

For more information about the Awards, please visit: https://transportevolution.com/awards/