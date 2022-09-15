Millions of people across the African continent are facing starvation due to climate change, COVID-19, and the war in Ukraine, which are exposing the fragility of our global food system. But that is not the whole story. A growing movement of local communities and traditional leaders are working to restore the continent’s degraded landscapes and feed its people sustainably.
- WHAT – The Global Landscapes Forum is convening a unique one-day virtual event that reaches millions of people and offers the latest insights on science, tools, practices, and local solutions needed to transform Africa’s food systems and build a resilient food future.
- HOW – The conference will platform African voices and experiences through plenaries, sessions, launch pads, virtual tours, and art, bringing together entrepreneurs, traditional leaders, youth, and women who are shaping the future of the continent.
Key themes will include
- Landscape rights: from inclusive tenure to policy change
2. Resilient, regenerative landscapes: from restoration to agroecology
3. Sustainable finance: from markets to value chains
WHEN – 15 September 2022, 8.00 AM EAT (GMT +3), with a full day’s agenda
WHERE – Online. Find conference registration details here. Please note it’s free for African nationals.
WHY ATTEND – Explore the countless examples of successful, locally-led African climate change solutions with massive potential to be scaled up. Connect with 190+ speakers and the stories they have to tell.
WHO – The Global Landscapes Forum is the world’s largest knowledge-led platform on integrated land use. At GLF Africa 2022, organizers aim to bring together over 6,000 participants.
Key speakers include:
- Jochen Flasbarth: State Secretary, Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ)
- Ineza Grace: Coordinator, Loss and Damage Youth Coalition
- Cristina Duarte: Special Adviser on Africa to the United Nations Secretary-General, United Nations
- Mercy Juma: Journalist, Storyteller, BBC Africa
- Carlos Lopes: High Representative African Union; Honorary Professor – University of Cape Town- Nelson Mandela School of Public Governance, Faculty of Commerce
- Charity Lanoi:Restoration Steward, Moilo Grass Seed Bank
- Youba Sokona: Vice-Chair, Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC)
- Eva Makandi: Founder, Light On A Hill (LOAH), and GLF Restoration Steward 2022
- Alvin Ochieng Omondi: Chairman, Social Entrepreneur, Soccer Coach and Youth Mentor, Lucky Summer Environmental Waste Management Organization (LEWMO)
- Desmond Alugnoa:Co-Founder, Green Africa Youth Organization (GAYO)
For media registration and accreditation, please visit our Newsroom.