10 Towns With Fun, Strange & Unique Names

Tietiesbaai; Western Cape, South Africa

Located on the West Coast’s Paternoster in Cape Town, South Africa, Tietiesbaai, the name loosely translated means ‘Boobies Bay.’ Sounds like an interesting thing to call a beautiful beach with large, round, and smooth boulders, right? But, how did the town end up with the name? Some believe that the name came from two rounded boulders seen when approaching the town; however, this is not the case. Rather, it was more likely named after someone. There are two possibilities – The first is that the town was named after a Frenchman, Jacques Titius (Titius se Baai), who was a colonial trader on the West Coast, but the name changed over time. The second possibility is that it was named after a sailor named Titus who drowned in the area.