Tourism Campaigns Out of the African Continent are Getting Creative

Hop on an interactive platform and pick a game character — Thabiso the Fearless Foodie, Storm the Nature Warrior, or Anathi the Urban Adventurer. Then follow your chosen virtual tour guide down a rabbit hole of short and vibrant real-life videos that immerse you into Cape Town’s diverse sceneries and cultural draws. For each guide selected, multiple journey options emerge, from graffiti to wine, drumming to art and history among others, turning the exploration into a dynamic, virtual experience. “Find your freedom” is Cape Town Tourism’s new global campaign and its game-style approach blending the virtual with the real is the first of its kind in the travel industry. It’s also the biggest campaign Cape Town Tourism has launched in its 40 years of existence, and it comes in less than a month following South Africa tourism’s first national tourism campaign since the pandemic.
SOURCE: SKIFT