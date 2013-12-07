Indian school children paying tribute to Nelson Mandela

Ahmedabad, India

School children in Ahmedabad, India, lit candles and held up pictures of Nelson Mandela during a prayer ceremony in his honor.
Apollo Theater in Harlem, lights up for Nelson Mandela

Harlem, New York

The Apollo Theatre in Harlem, New York, display a special message to commemorate Nelson Mandela.
People at the South African embassy in Beijing China paying tribute Nelson Mandela

Beijing, China

Residents in China pay their respects as they bow to a banner put up in front of the South African embassy in Beijing.
The Apple website paying tribute to Nelson Mandela

Apple website

Apple replaced its normal homepage with a full page black and white spread tribute to Nelson Mandela.
People in Pakistan Karachi lighting candles for Nelson Mandela

Karachi, Pakistan

Children in Karachi, Pakistan, held a candlelight vigil around a poster of Nelson Mandela.
A moment of silence at the United Nations in NewYork for Nelson Mandela

United Nations Headquarters, New York

Along with flying their flag at half-staff, a moment of silence was observed at the United Nations Headquarters in New York.
Nelson Mandela sand sculpture tribute in beach india

Puri, India.

A couple place flowers along a sand sculpture at the Golden Sea Beach in Puri, India.