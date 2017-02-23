Why #SomeoneTellFox Is Trending In Kenya
The executive producers of Fox’s popular TV thriller 24: Legacy have apologised for using footage from a deadly terror attack in Kenya in 2013. They said it “will be removed from all future broadcasts and versions of the show”.
The New Nike Ad Is Great But…
Where are the black Muslim women in this ad? If you want to be culture-specific and say the market for this ad is Nike Middle East, where are the Yemeni or Sudanese girls?
Putting Together Somalia’s Cabinet
Somalia’s new President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed has picked political newcomer Hassan Ali Khaire, a former oil company executive, as the country’s prime minister.
Tensions Are High Between Nigerians And South Africans
Nigerian protesters vandalized the head office of South African mobile phone giant MTN in Abuja in an apparent retaliation for anti-Nigerian violence in South Africa.
Africa Wants More Teams In Football World Cup
In an effort to make the world’s biggest soccer competition more inclusive, the sport’s governing body last month voted to change the format of the World Cup starting from 2026.
Social Entrepreneurs Who Are Changing Medical Care In Africa
Through a partnership with General Electric in Kenya, 14 social entrepreneurs have completed training and mentorship aimed at improving and accelerating maternal and/or child health outcomes in sub-Saharan Africa.
Making Money And Saving Malawi’s Forest At The Same Time
Malawi has banned the production, transport and sale of charcoal unless it is sustainably sourced. But the illegal trade is booming, serviced by rural residents who scrape a living turning timber into charcoal in a highly inefficient process which wastes enormous amounts of wood.
Ethiopia’s Expectations With New U.S. Administration
The Ethiopian Prime Minister, Hailemariam Desalegn, has stated that his country was looking to work with the new United States government particularly in the area of trade and investment.
Prominent Sheikh Laid To Rest In Egypt
Hundreds of mourners gathered in Cairo for the funeral of Omar Abdel Rahman, the blind sheikh linked to the 1993 World Trade Center bombing who died in a U.S. jail.
Can You Take On The White Nile?
The Nile Special wave is arguably the world’s best big-water surf. In this video, professional kayaker Nicholas Troutman performs aerial flips and backwards maneuvers as he kayak surfs into the Ugandan sunset.