africa.com number one story

Why #SomeoneTellFox Is Trending In Kenya

The executive producers of Fox’s popular TV thriller 24: Legacy have apologised for using footage from a deadly terror attack in Kenya in 2013. They said it “will be removed from all future broadcasts and versions of the show”.

 

BBC
africa.com number two story

The New Nike Ad Is Great But…

Where are the black Muslim women in this ad? If you want to be culture-specific and say the market for this ad is Nike Middle East, where are the Yemeni or Sudanese girls?

 

Mail & Gaurdian
africa.com number three story

Putting Together Somalia’s Cabinet

Somalia’s new President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed has picked political newcomer Hassan Ali Khaire, a former oil company executive, as the country’s prime minister.

Al Jazeera
africa.com number four story

Tensions Are High Between Nigerians And South Africans

Nigerian protesters vandalized the head office of South African mobile phone giant MTN in Abuja in an apparent retaliation for anti-Nigerian violence in South Africa.

 

Voice Of America
A man passes an MTN board in Lagos, Nigeria. Picture: AFP PHOTO/PIUS UTOMI EKPEI
africa.com number five story

Africa Wants More Teams In Football World Cup

In an effort to make the world’s biggest soccer competition more inclusive, the sport’s governing body last month voted to change the format of the World Cup starting from 2026.

Quartz Africa
africa.com number six story

Social Entrepreneurs Who Are Changing Medical Care In Africa

Through a partnership with General Electric in Kenya, 14 social entrepreneurs have completed training and mentorship aimed at improving and accelerating maternal and/or child health outcomes in sub-Saharan Africa.

 

CNBC Africa
Guinea Midwife
africa.com number seven story

Making Money And Saving Malawi’s Forest At The Same Time

Malawi has banned the production, transport and sale of charcoal unless it is sustainably sourced. But the illegal trade is booming, serviced by rural residents who scrape a living turning timber into charcoal in a highly inefficient process which wastes enormous amounts of wood.

The Guardian
africa.com number eight story

Ethiopia’s Expectations With New U.S. Administration

The Ethiopian Prime Minister, Hailemariam Desalegn, has stated that his country was looking to work with the new United States government particularly in the area of trade and investment.

Africa News
africa.com number nine story

Prominent Sheikh Laid To Rest In Egypt

Hundreds of mourners gathered in Cairo for the funeral of Omar Abdel Rahman, the blind sheikh linked to the 1993 World Trade Center bombing who died in a U.S. jail.

eNCA
africa.com number ten story

Can You Take On The White Nile?

The Nile Special wave is arguably the world’s best big-water surf. In this video, professional kayaker Nicholas Troutman performs aerial flips and backwards maneuvers as he kayak surfs into the Ugandan sunset.

 

AFK Insider