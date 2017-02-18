africa.com number one story

Kenya Accused Of Spying On Its Citizens

Kenyan mobile phone firms have been ordered to install equipment to allow the telecommunications regulator to monitor activity on their networks. It means the Communications Authority of Kenya would have the ability to listen to calls, read messages and view financial transactions.

 

BBC
Phones charging
africa.com number two story

Tanzania Closes Hospitals That Serve Homosexuals

Tanzania’s government has stopped 40 privately run health centers from providing AIDS-related services, accusing them of catering to homosexuals in a country where gay sex is criminalized.

 

Voice Of America
Gay men holding
africa.com number three story

Africa Innovation Centre – An Innovation In Itself

Africans with science and technology education have had limited opportunities to employ their skills towards solving Africa’s problems. Too often, highly skilled Africans have fled to the U.S. or Europe to find circumstances conducive to experimentation in a high tech environment.

 

Africa.com
GE Africa innovation centre
africa.com number four story

Will This Be Burkina Faso’s New Superfood

With acute malnutrition affecting more than 10% of people in Burkina Faso, an innovative startup is mass-producing dried shea caterpillars high in protein.

 

The Guardian
New caterpillar snacks
africa.com number five story

Man Of God Considers Running For Public Office In Zimbabwe

The Zimbabwean pastor accused of subversion against President Robert Mugabe’s government on Friday said he is open to the idea of running for office. Pastor Evans Mawarire spoke outside a court in the capital, Harare, where his trial was postponed to March 16.

 

CGTN Africa
Zimabbwean Pastor
africa.com number six story

Counting The Elephants In Kenya

The census is part of efforts by Kenya Wildlife Services and other stakeholders to establish informed security and conservation oriented strategies, to enhance species protection, scale-up on anti- poaching efforts and develop ways to reduce human-wildlife conflict.

Africa News
The Elephants
africa.com number seven story

Nigeria’s Infrastructure Plans Could Be Harmful To The Environment

The Ekuri and and other indigenous communities demand that their forested land be protected from the construction of a new highway in the south of Nigeria.

eNCA
africa.com number eight story

Unknown Diseases Are Actually More Lethal In Africa

Ask the average person to name three diseases that are prevalent in Africa and they would most likely respond by saying “HIV/AIDS, Malaria and Ebola” based on what gets the most attention. But neglected tropical diseases (NTDs) are among the most devastating groups of communicable diseases.

CNBC Africa
Doctor administers Ebola vaccine
africa.com number nine story

Uganda’s Campaign To Make The Country Coffee Lovers

Many Ugandans view coffee warily, as a product for export instead of a pick-me-up to start the day. So the Ugandan government has produced posters with facts and bullet points trying to dispel coffee’s negative image.

 

Quartz Africa
africa.com number ten story

Make Sure You Don’t Miss Africa’s Ring Of Fire

In the very late afternoon of February 26th, a partial solar eclipse will be visible across western, central and southern Africa. Solar eclipses occur when the moon passes between the earth and the sun. But there’s a catch: the moon’s orbit around the earth is slightly tilted, which means it is rare for the earth, moon and sun to line up exactly.

 

Mail & Guardian Africa
Ring of fire