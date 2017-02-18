Kenya Accused Of Spying On Its Citizens
Kenyan mobile phone firms have been ordered to install equipment to allow the telecommunications regulator to monitor activity on their networks. It means the Communications Authority of Kenya would have the ability to listen to calls, read messages and view financial transactions.
Tanzania Closes Hospitals That Serve Homosexuals
Tanzania’s government has stopped 40 privately run health centers from providing AIDS-related services, accusing them of catering to homosexuals in a country where gay sex is criminalized.
Africa Innovation Centre – An Innovation In Itself
Africans with science and technology education have had limited opportunities to employ their skills towards solving Africa’s problems. Too often, highly skilled Africans have fled to the U.S. or Europe to find circumstances conducive to experimentation in a high tech environment.
Will This Be Burkina Faso’s New Superfood
With acute malnutrition affecting more than 10% of people in Burkina Faso, an innovative startup is mass-producing dried shea caterpillars high in protein.
Man Of God Considers Running For Public Office In Zimbabwe
The Zimbabwean pastor accused of subversion against President Robert Mugabe’s government on Friday said he is open to the idea of running for office. Pastor Evans Mawarire spoke outside a court in the capital, Harare, where his trial was postponed to March 16.
Counting The Elephants In Kenya
The census is part of efforts by Kenya Wildlife Services and other stakeholders to establish informed security and conservation oriented strategies, to enhance species protection, scale-up on anti- poaching efforts and develop ways to reduce human-wildlife conflict.
Nigeria’s Infrastructure Plans Could Be Harmful To The Environment
The Ekuri and and other indigenous communities demand that their forested land be protected from the construction of a new highway in the south of Nigeria.
Unknown Diseases Are Actually More Lethal In Africa
Ask the average person to name three diseases that are prevalent in Africa and they would most likely respond by saying “HIV/AIDS, Malaria and Ebola” based on what gets the most attention. But neglected tropical diseases (NTDs) are among the most devastating groups of communicable diseases.
Uganda’s Campaign To Make The Country Coffee Lovers
Many Ugandans view coffee warily, as a product for export instead of a pick-me-up to start the day. So the Ugandan government has produced posters with facts and bullet points trying to dispel coffee’s negative image.
Make Sure You Don’t Miss Africa’s Ring Of Fire
In the very late afternoon of February 26th, a partial solar eclipse will be visible across western, central and southern Africa. Solar eclipses occur when the moon passes between the earth and the sun. But there’s a catch: the moon’s orbit around the earth is slightly tilted, which means it is rare for the earth, moon and sun to line up exactly.