Cash Costs South African Consumers R23 Billion A Year – Mastercard Study
Low-income earners carry the highest costs of cash, forfeiting four percent of their earnings compared to the national average of 1.1 percent, according to a new Mastercard study released on Wednesday at the World Economic Forum on Africa. These costs are disproportionately carried by low-income earners, serving as a major barrier to financial inclusion.
Everybody Wants To Take Part In Kenya’s Election
The country’s registrar of political parties, says unprecedented numbers were registering as independents as political parties raced to process appeals from failed candidates before a May 8 deadline.
South African Airports Tap Into An Abundant Resource
With over 2,500 hours of sunshine per year in South Africa, airport environs are solar farms waiting to happen. In the last year Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) has unveiled three solar-powered airports across the country, the first on the African continent to harness solar power.
The Knock-on Effect Of A Dip In Oil Prices
African military expenditures have finally slowed down after more than a decade of steady increases. The main reason, the report found, is a drop in oil prices.
An Extraordinary Homecoming For Rwanda’s Black Rhinos
The 20 rhinos are being moved from South Africa to the Akagera national park in eastern Rwanda, after the species disappeared from the country 10 years ago.
Is This Buhari’s Third Strike?
Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari has missed his third cabinet meeting in a row amid ongoing questions about the state of his health. He has not been seen in public for more than a week.
Can Africa’s Press Ever Be Free?
As the world marks World Press Freedom day on Wednesday, African journalists are facing a new trend of attack – social media threats, harassment and trolling – online.
Artisanal Miners Strike Gold In Niger
Not far from an airport, a dried-up stream bed surrounded by thorny shrubs is teeming with fortune seekers. They use a run-down track winding through heavily-populated neighbourhoods to reach the spot.
So What Is This Book Rave, #AgainstTheRunOfPlay, About?
In his review of the book, Azu Ishiekwene, the Editor-In-Chief of The Interview magazine, describes it as “the most eloquent single contemporary repository of why former President Goodluck Jonathan had to go.”
Zimbabwe’s Harare International Festival Of The Arts
Artists have been striving to reveal a beauty in the environment around them, despite any woes that befall them.