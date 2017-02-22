Top Five Nighttime Activities In Port Elizabeth
Dubbed South Africa’s friendliest city, Port Elizabeth is among the country’s most underappreciated gems. The city is famous for its alluring beaches, enlightening museums, excellent wildlife destinations, and an exciting variety of other activities that make Port Elizabeth one of the best places to visit in South Africa.
Have You Seen The Seven Coloured Earths?
Mauritius offers up a low-key vibe and endless turquoise waters perfect for sports like wind and kitesurfing. You can also sample local rum and street food or explore churches, temples, mosques and lighthouses from Mauritius’ rich history as a colonial trade hub.
Take A Wellness Tour In Lagos
Lagos, a city known for its chaotic traffic, noise pollution and heaving population might just be the next marathon destination.
Don’t Miss This Safari Haven
For those seeking dramatic landscapes, uninhibited wildlife and luxury accommodations, the Shamwari Game Reserve in South Africa’s Eastern Cape is at the forefront of creating extraordinary safari experiences.
A Journey Through Eritrea
Despite its myriad problems, Eritrea is generally safe. Its Red Sea coast offers some of the finest snorkeling and scuba diving in the world.