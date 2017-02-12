The Artist Son Of Angola’s President Talks Style And Censorship In Today’s Angola
In his new documentary, Bangalogia, artist Coreon Du (aka known as Jose Eduardo Paulino dos Santos, son of Angola’s president) explains why style (and vanity) are so important in Angolan culture.
Madonna Posts Instagram Pictures Introducing Newly Adopted Twin Girls From Malawi
Despite earlier denials about pursuing adoption in Malawi, Madge is now the proud mother of two more Malawian children. Meet the twin sisters who stole her heart.
With ‘A United Kingdom,’ David Oyelowo Shows’ The Africa I Know’ And Why Hollywood Needs More Female Directors
Learn about the making of ‘A United Kingdom,’ and why David Oleyowo was drawn to the story and lobbied for a female director of African descent to helm the production..
Podcast: The Next Big Crazes In Food And Dance Coming Out Of Africa
Check out our latest podcast, in which news editor Sokhu Sibiya introduces us to two new (and surprising) trends in the worlds of food and dance in Africa..
40 Rising Stars Join The Creative Constellation
It’s time for Design Indaba to introduce its finds for the top emerging design talents in South Africa. See who’s made the list.
Eye On History: Schomburg Collected Books, Photos To Chronicle Black Achievements
When it comes to black history, the world owes a huge debt to Arthur Schomburg, who made it his mission to collect and document the overlooked and suppressed histories of black achievement across the globe.
Intimate Photos Capture The Daily Life Of Moroccan Women
See Ali Chraibi’s moody black and white images that provide intimate portraits of the daily lives of Moroccan women.
What Does It Mean To Be Nigerian?
Learn about the pan-Africa photo project Invisible Borders, and its latest installment which probes the nature of Nigerian identity.
8 Ugandan Artists To Watch In 2017
Get to know the talented Ugandan artists, who are challenging the status quo with their provocative works.
New Film Chronicles The Surprising Story Of Jewish Renewal In Africa
A search for a synagogue in Ghana led to the creation of a new film that traces the history and resurgence of Jewish life in Africa.