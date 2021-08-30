Top Spots for Some R&R in Southern Africa

Xigera’s wellness space is designed to make guests feel at one with the natural surroundings. Set away from the main lodge, it includes a swimming pool, yoga deck, chill-out area, fitness centre, and two luxuriously appointed circular treatment rooms. These are enfolded by slatted screens of Japanese cedar, making for an interplay of light and dark that cocoons guests, yet allows for connection to the wilderness – as does the fact that the rooms are kept silent but for the sounds of birds and wildlife. Designer Karen Roos worked with Mike Tyler of Simon Morray-Jones Architects in Bath on the conversion of the existing “barton” – a traditional cattle stable dating back to the 18th and 19th century – into The Newt in Somerset’s gorgeous new spa. The aim throughout, says Karen, was to bring the outside in.
SOURCE: VISI