Top Nigerian Business Leaders and Entrepreneurs are Awarded National Honours

President Muhammadu Buhari has presented national honours to 447 Nigerians and friends of the country. The National Honours Awards was established by the National Honours Act of No 6 in 1964, and it took retroactive effect from October 1, 1963. The President noted that the screening and selection of nominees for this year’s award as always followed established broad criteria in accordance with the National Honours Act CAP.N43 of the Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004. They include but not limited to: ‘‘consistent and meaningful participation in community and/or national development; rendering unsolicited, selfless and philanthropic services to humanity; outstanding sacrifice in the defence of a cause popularly adjudged to be positive, relevant and beneficial to the nation and community.’’ Other criteria listed by the President for selecting the recipients are: ‘‘Distinct act of bravery in the protection and/or defence of national interest, public peace, the safety of life and property. ‘‘Remarkable achievement in any field of expertise where the person’s activities in that field have made significant contributions to the attainment of national goals and objectives.

SOURCE: BUSINESS INSIDER AFRICA