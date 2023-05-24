The 6th Mining On Top Africa (MOTA) conference taking place at The Westin Paris – Vendome in the French capital on July 12th and 13th, 2023, is set to feature some of Africa’s most important players in mining. The event, which serves as a strategic forum for key stakeholders across Europe to connect with mineral and metal exploration companies from Africa, will seek to drive

collaboration and partnerships for sustainable mining across the continent. Many of Africa’s most attractive mining investment destination countries are confirmed to attend including DR Congo, Mali, Niger, Senegal, Zambia as well as Cote D’Ivoire and Guinea which will both have dedicated country spotlight sessions, all showcasing their abundant mineral resources and new developments in sustainable mining practices.

MOTA is the ideal meeting place for government officials looking to attract in-country investment, mining majors seeking new projects, and explorers looking to raise capital with over 50 organisations represented at this year’s edition. Senior government Ministers already set to headline the conference include Hon. Samou Seidou Adambi, Minister of Water and Mines of Benin, Mme. Ousseini Hadizatou Yacouba, Minister of Mines of the République du Niger, Hon. Oumar Sarr, Minister of Mines and Geology of Senegal as well as Bachir Camara, Secretary General representing the Ministry of Mines & Geology of the Republic of Guinea.

A diverse group of participants will join government representatives, including mining and exploration companies and investors, to explore the theme “Mining Tomorrow” in the context of rapidly growing demand for critical minerals globally and the need to drive a matching growth in mining investment to achieve sustainable development. The conference is a unique opportunity to showcase the vision and plans of key stakeholders, including recent policy updates, successful projects, and efforts to foster investment interest in African mining.

Top sessions at the conference will include a Keynote Panel Session on Africa’s Mining Vision looking at future perspectives, challenges and opportunities. This session will draw on the input of high level sector representatives to discuss creating dynamic cross continental mineral supply chains in Africa, promoting local value addition, exploring alternative cost-effective energy sources and attracting investors amidst the backdrop of political uncertainty. Speakers will connect the dots between the

burgeoning demand for mining capital in Africa and the investment and funding opportunities available as well as the reforms needed to catalyse financing. The Future of Europe’s and Africa’s Mining Partnership will also come into focus in another session where players active across the two continents will define priorities for commodity security, attracting foreign investment and partnerships in training, technology and innovation. The conference will feature panel discussions, case studies and opportunities for networking among attendees.

Some of the other notable speakers confirmed to unpack these issues at MOTA include:

• Stephen G. ROMAN, Founder, Chairman and CEO, Global Atomic Corporation

• Mohamed Lamine Sy SAVANE, Director, Prime Minister’s Office, Republic of Guinea

• Professor Hilaire ELENGA, Director General, Centre of Geological & Mining Research, Republic of Congo

• Anass JOUNDY, Regional Head, EBRD Natural resources for South and East Mediterranean region, United Kingdom

• Susannah MCLAREN, Head of Responsible Sourcing & Sustainability, Cobalt Institute

• Gerald MWILA, Director – Geological Survey, Ministry of Mines and Minerals Development,

Zambia

• Marc-Antoine EYL-MAZZEGA, Director, Center for Energy & Climate, French Institute of

International Relations

• Nicolas LECONTE, Critical Raw Materials and Energy Transition Policy Officer, Economic

Diplomacy Directorate, French Europe and Foreign Affairs Ministry

• Sodhie B. NAICKER, Managing Director, DMT Kai Batla

• Pierre-Samuel GUEDJ, President, Director General, Affectio Mutandi

• Daniel STAPPER, Manager Mines to Market, Pact International, USA

• Salimatou DIALLO, Managing Director & Founding Partner, ADNA

• Christine LOGBO-KOSSI, Executive Director, Chamber of Mines of Côte d’Ivoire

• Rachel Brass, Director Market Linkages, USAID’s Zahabu Safi (Clean Gold) Project, Levin

Sources

Participants can expect to gain insight from various industry experts in discussions on finding new opportunities and solutions to drive the mining industry forward and make it more sustainable.

The event is also made possible through the support of sponsors, international uranium development company, Global Atomic Corporation, global engineering and consulting group, DMT Kai Batla and independent African law firm, ADNA Law.

For more information and to register for the event, please visit www.miningontop-africa.com.