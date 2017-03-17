Africa is abundant with natural and sustainable resources that are revolutionizing the ways the continent does business. From micro-projects that uplift communities, to scaled solutions that help tackle some of Africa’s biggest problems; environmentally-friendly start-ups are being launched across Africa, aimed at confronting some of its greatest challenges like clean energy, food security and sustainable living.
Some of the continent’s most promising eco start-ups embody the spirit of African ingenuity while integrating with the needs of their communities – many make use of Africa’s most abundant resources and solar energy to power their towns and villages, creating new opportunities for others. Other green ventures look for creative ways to take the requirements of megacities and offer sustainable living choices that improve the lives of its citizens.
All these eco start-ups are not only creative and utilitarian, but they are poised for incredible success in their communities and across the continent. Here are some of Africa’s top green start-up ventures.
M-Kopa Solar (Kenya)
From the same team that pioneered the revolutionary M-Pesa mobile money system comes this initiative that supplies customers with prepaid solar-powered lamps that can also be used to recharge their mobile phones and small radios.
Kopa means “to borrow” in Swahili and the company leverages itself at being an affordable and easily accessible system. M-Kopa Solar looks to enjoy the same success as M-Pesa by offering Kenyan communities something they really need that is cheap, useful and easy to use.
Launched in 2011, the M-Kopa has expanded to providing more prepaid solar-energy resources for its customers and has already become the largest off-grid solar operator in the region with more than 400,000 systems supplied in Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.
MySmartFarm (South Africa)
This service platform is built as a one-stop solution for farmer’s data on a cloud platform and user friendly interface. MySmartFarm integrates all of the farmer’s live farm data onto the platform and helps plan for increased yields and reduce the environmental impact during times of excessive dry-spells or rain.
The goal behind this eco start-up is that, with the platform, a farmer can use his (or her) updated agricultural data alongside updated GIS information and mapping data to better withstand the most critical weather fluxes threatening the crops’ survival. All the data (harvesting, fertilization, laboratories, weather, disease and sensor data – such as from local soil or leaf moisture and satellite sensors) is then combined with climate data and from there generates new intelligence. Additionally, to secure the storage of all a farmer’s data, the farmer has access to an interactive and intuitive management dashboard, illustrating what is important to him, for fast and efficient decision-making.
Masole Ammele (Malawi)
This enterprise is tackling the critical issues of food security in Malawi by teaching communities how to preserve local fish species by distributing information and skills about organic fish farming and encouraging them to work together on fish breeding schemes. As well as securing a stable, sustainable food source, this initiative also gives communities a chance to earn extra income while raising the profile of ecosystem preservation among villages.
Masole Ammele highlights fish species that are most threatened for overfishing and pollution and selects them for breeding which also boosts the preservation of the local ecosystem. The villagers work in self-managed groups to care for the ponds and sell the fish in local markets while only five percent of sales go back to the enterprise.
SolarTurtle (South Africa)
Many South African townships and communities are struggling to secure a reliable power supply. Most businesses are forced to run on paraffin and battery power and, without refrigeration, were unable to supply frozen goods. For community members, the lack of stable power and refrigeration also affects their daily food and nutritional choices.
SolarTurtle is a small, micro-financed, off-the-grid power solution operating close-to or inside rural communities and benefit communities with predominantly woman-run franchises. The Solar Turtle concept is a fairly unique one… battery packs are charged at the ST and taken home by customers to use at their leisure, which can provided large amounts of energy for the varying needs of the community and also alleviate problems like cable theft because it doesn’t run cables to individual houses. At night the solar rooftop panels also retract to be stored safely inside the mobile storage container that houses the system, solving the pervasive crime and theft problems that also plagues many solar projects in South African townships.
RK Renew Energy PLC (Ethiopia)
Winner of the 2015 SEED Award in the energy sector, this venture was built to empower impoverished local women in Ethiopia to produce and sell fuel-efficient stoves to rural communities and refugee camps where demand is really high.
In Ethiopia, many women and girls do not attend school because they are still responsible for the cooking in their communities, but with deforestation and lack of resources, energy production for cooking takes longer and longer and foraging for biomass (firewood etc.) can put them in danger as they venture farther from their villages. RK Renew Energy PLC produces a clay cookstove that is much cheaper and uses a quarter of the energy than the ones they are used to. These cookstoves are not only a great initiative that employs the local women to build and sell the stoves, thereby supplying them with an income, but they are also critical in reducing energy consumption and the environmental and health impacts of wood burning stoves that are used in poorer communities and refugee camps.
Savvy Loo (South Africa)
This waterless sanitation and bio-energy solution was designed for rural areas and temporary settlements with little to no access to adequate sanitation facilities. The SavvyLoo was engineered to be a competitive alternative to waterborne sanitation, pit latrines, and chemical and composting toilets – it is a more hygienic alternative to the others and the waste output can be converted to energy. Importantly, the SavvyLoo is easy to install and relocate, so it can be easily transported to remote communities where toilets are most needed.
Eliminating the need for water is a big positive factor for this system because many communities across Africa already struggle for clean water access. There is also an improved safety aspect – women and girls are often at risk of harassment when toilets are unavailable and they have to search for privacy, but the ease-of-use of this inexpensive solution makes it easier to have safer toilets available where they are most needed. Already, the SavvyLoo is used extensively in Southern Africa and Kenya with plans to extend its use across the continent soon.
CDS: Comprehensive Design Services (Nigeria)
Nigeria faces a massive housing, energy and water crisis; with a population already exceeding 175 million people, and with most of those people living in poor conditions without access to electricity or sanitation, there is a desperate need for initiatives that plan for sustainable living, a way to optimize the resources at hand to provide the best possible output for the communities’ needs.
Comprehensive Design Services (CDS) aims to find sustainable solutions to these problems by creating affordable, green housing in the country. Her house designs are solar powered, self-cooling, and source water from beneath the feet of the house occupants. In addition to this, the designs are easy to adapt and apply so regular people can take the designs as a template and build it themselves (which is a great option because almost 96 percent of the houses built in Nigeria are self-built by the local population).
Bicycles Against Poverty (Uganda)
BAP is a social enterprise that distributes bicycles to rural African communities to dramatically improve their standard of living. The initiative is a lease-to-own model that benefits particularly remote communities and smallholders farmers who have a complete lack of access to transportation and therefore basic services like healthcare, clean water, education, and markets to trade their produce.
The initiative kicked off in Uganda, a country ravaged by decades of civil war and where more than half the population lack access to clean water, services and infrastructure where they live. After moving to the US in 2007, Ugandan, Muyambi Muyambi, saw the potential first-hand for bicycles to empower, connect and create opportunities for his people. Since launching the venture, more than 1000 bicycles have been distributed to low-income families across Uganda and sharing schemes are being set-up to ensure communities have access to at least a few bicycles at all times for emergencies.
Wecyclers (Nigeria)
Nigeria’s capital, Lagos, is one of the most populated cities on the continent with more than 16 million people producing 10,000 metric tonnes of waste of day and with few recycling and collection schemes operational in the city most of this waste goes uncollected, which fills up waterways, blocks streets and increases the risk for health problems.
Wecyclers is a for-profit social initiative looking to tackle this problem using low-cost bicycles to provide a recycling service to households using a sms-based incentive system. The cargo bicycles deliver the collected waste to Nigeria’s many recycling plants. The system works as both a solution to critical community problems and as a local job creator and promoter of opportunities for local disenfranchised women.
Angaza (Rwanda)
Named for a Swahili word meaning “to illuminate”, Angaza is an eco-brand that creatively recycles Rwanda’s waste through upcycling things like campaign banners in cities like Kigali and turning them into unique personal items like wallets, bags and novelty gifts.
Angaza, started by two young women, tackles the issues of environmental wastages practically and, at the same time, creates green job opportunities for people from the local communities who help make the upcycled items and benefit directly from each sale.
Yeli (Uganda)
When the Ugandan government banned the sale of plastic bags to reduce environmental wastage, schoolboy, Andrew Mapuya, started the country’s first paper-bag company. He started the company while he was still in school; it was a way to make some extra money to cover his school fees after both his parents lost their jobs. He learned how to make the paper bags from videos on the internet and found seed money from local businesses.
The demand for his bags in his community was immense and now Andrew’s company has grown to produce more than 20,000 bags a week and is employing more than 20 people. Today his bags are being sold in niche stores, medical centres and restaurants, and after winning an Anzisha Prize a few years ago with a cash pay-out of $30,000. he is now expanding his business dramatically, promoting environmental conservation while creating local jobs in the process.