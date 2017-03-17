Africa is abundant with natural and sustainable resources that are revolutionizing the ways the continent does business. From micro-projects that uplift communities, to scaled solutions that help tackle some of Africa’s biggest problems; environmentally-friendly start-ups are being launched across Africa, aimed at confronting some of its greatest challenges like clean energy, food security and sustainable living.

Some of the continent’s most promising eco start-ups embody the spirit of African ingenuity while integrating with the needs of their communities – many make use of Africa’s most abundant resources and solar energy to power their towns and villages, creating new opportunities for others. Other green ventures look for creative ways to take the requirements of megacities and offer sustainable living choices that improve the lives of its citizens.

All these eco start-ups are not only creative and utilitarian, but they are poised for incredible success in their communities and across the continent. Here are some of Africa’s top green start-up ventures.