Top 10 Daily News

TED Global 2017: Meet the 10 Africans On the List of Speakers
Ten of the 21 TED Global Fellows are African, hailing from countries such as Botswana, Zimbabwe, Egypt, Uganda, Liberia, Kenya, Somalia and Nigeria. They represent a variety of industries, including science and technology, media, and the arts, among others.
Project Intended To Correct Misinterpretations of Islam
Sheikhs from Egypt’s highest Islamic authority have opened a fatwa kiosk in the Cairo metro to offer religious advice to commuters in what they say is an effort to counter extremism.
How Uganda’s President Has Avoided The Sick Bed
The 73-year-old former soldier said his durable health was due to the observance of health tips, he added that over 70% of registered medical conditions in the country’s health facilities were preventable if people observed basic health tips.
What Makes Tunisia A Pioneer for Women’s Rights?
A new law makes it easier to prosecute domestic abuse, and it imposes penalties for sexual harassment in public spaces. And it calls for both the police and judges to be trained on how to handle violence against women.
The One Thing Everyone Travelling To Kenya Wants To See
Most tourists that visit Africa often have high hopes of getting to see the lion in action. During the great Mara Migration, lions, like many other predators, make a huge kill.
Ex Malawi President Denies Having Her Hand In The Country’s Purse
Malawi police have issued an arrest warrant for former president Joyce Banda, saying they wish to question her about her suspected involvement in the 2013 Cashgate corruption scandal.
It’s Now Easier For Africans To Travel Within The Continent
At least a third of African countries have liberalized their visa policies in the past year and this trend is expected to continue. Most African countries have either gone up in the visa openness scores or remained at the same level as before.
Becoming A Point Of Entry for East African Trade
Somaliland, a semi-autonomous region of Somalia, has secured its largest ever foreign investment deal. Dubai-based development firm DP World will pump $442 million into transforming the country’s Berbera Port on the Gulf of Aden, with the ambition of creating a regional trade hub.
Kenya’s Economy Is Growing But Not Creating Jobs
Kenya’s years of strong economic growth has created jobs. But they are mostly low-paying, informal and coming at a rate economists say is too low to absorb the rapidly growing population.
Can The Gambia Promote Responsible Gamblers?
In 2015 The Gambia banned gambling. But the ban has now been lifted and the government argues that if properly regulated, it could significantly boost tax revenues.