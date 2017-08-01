FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagramLinkedinEmail

Top 10 Daily News

africa.com number one story

TED Global 2017: Meet the 10 Africans On the List of Speakers

Ten of the 21 TED Global Fellows are African, hailing from countries such as Botswana, Zimbabwe, Egypt, Uganda, Liberia, Kenya, Somalia and Nigeria. They represent a variety of industries, including science and technology, media, and the arts, among others.

africa.com
Adong Judith – Uganda
africa.com number two story

Project Intended To Correct Misinterpretations of Islam

Sheikhs from Egypt’s highest Islamic authority have opened a fatwa kiosk in the Cairo metro to offer religious advice to commuters in what they say is an effort to counter extremism.

the guardian
a fatwa kiosk in the Cairo metro

How Uganda’s President Has Avoided The Sick Bed

The 73-year-old former soldier said his durable health was due to the observance of health tips, he added that over 70% of registered medical conditions in the country’s health facilities were preventable if people observed basic health tips.

africa news
Ugandan President Jumping on stage

What Makes Tunisia A Pioneer for Women’s Rights?

A new law makes it easier to prosecute domestic abuse, and it imposes penalties for sexual harassment in public spaces. And it calls for both the police and judges to be trained on how to handle violence against women.

new york times
Women support group

The One Thing Everyone Travelling To Kenya Wants To See

Most tourists that visit Africa often have high hopes of getting to see the lion in action. During the great Mara Migration, lions, like many other predators, make a huge kill.

cgtn africa
Lion chases wildebeeste

Ex Malawi President Denies Having Her Hand In The Country’s Purse

Malawi police have issued an arrest warrant for former president Joyce Banda, saying they wish to question her about her suspected involvement in the 2013 Cashgate corruption scandal.

voa news
Malawi's former president

It’s Now Easier For Africans To Travel Within The Continent

At least a third of African countries have liberalized their visa policies in the past year and this trend is expected to continue. Most African countries have either gone up in the visa openness scores or remained at the same level as before.

quartz africa
The African Union passport

Becoming A Point Of Entry for East African Trade

Somaliland, a semi-autonomous region of Somalia, has secured its largest ever foreign investment deal. Dubai-based development firm DP World will pump $442 million into transforming the country’s Berbera Port on the Gulf of Aden, with the ambition of creating a regional trade hub.

cnn
Berbera Port on the Gulf of Aden,

Kenya’s Economy Is Growing But Not Creating Jobs

Kenya’s years of strong economic growth has created jobs. But they are mostly low-paying, informal and coming at a rate economists say is too low to absorb the rapidly growing population.

cnbc africa
Youth unemployment

Can The Gambia Promote Responsible Gamblers?

In 2015 The Gambia banned gambling. But the ban has now been lifted and the government argues that if properly regulated, it could significantly boost tax revenues.

bbc
gambler's table
By |Top10 DAILY|

Related Posts

logo dark color

We read all the Africa news so you don't have to! Africa.com produces original content and curated news focused on Africa. Every day, our editors pick the top 10 most important stories about the people, places, business trends and technology innovators in Africa.