Top 10 Most Expensive Suburbs In South Africa
The country’s richest city, Johannesburg, is home to most of the South Africa’s most expensive suburbs, while Cape Town is home to the most expensive suburb in the country, Clifton. Over 900 multi-millionaires live in Johannesburg’s most expensive suburbs, with over 300 residing in Cape Town.
Business Settlement In Africa
Investor interest in Africa may have been piqued since the start of the 21st century, but many of the world’s Fortune 500 still seem reluctant to actually move to the continent. And if the do, they rarely stray from the beaten path.
Integrating Africa’s Workforce
If African countries are to transform structurally and integrate regionally, African workers and talents must be able to explore job opportunities and skills transfer across industries and across borders.
The AfDB’s New $12bn Electrification Programme
Until recently, the AfDB and other organisations regarded off-grid power provision as a stop-gap measure, designed to provide electricity to people until their homes were connected to the grid. However, the global boom in renewable energy technologies and the growing attraction of energy self sufficiency in the West has changed the way the concept is viewed.
Innovative And Conscious Start Ups
Innovators across Africa are harnessing digital technology to develop new ways of tackling social and economic challenges. These inspirational projects are making a positive difference to people’s lives in their own communities and creating social change at a national level.
The Gateway From Rural Poverty To Development And Prosperity In Africa
The use of technology is changing the state of affairs in the continent and mobile phones are its most used form of digital technology. A mobile phone is not only a communication gadget, but also a tool for empowerment and community development.
The New Morocco
Morocco’s capital city plans to attract business and cultural visitors to become an international destination, here’s how.
How The DRC Loses Out Whenever Someone Gets A Passport
The passport is among the most expensive in the world, costing each Congolese applicant $185. Yet the Congolese government will receive just $65 from each passport.
What Inspired Mauritius’ Renewable Energy Plan?
Impressed by what has been achieved so far at the Royal Australian Navy, the Mauritian government has roped in Carnegie Clean Energy, the Australian developers of the Garden Island microgrid, to draw up a renewable energy roadmap for the country backed with a $800,000 contribution from the Australian and Mauritian governments.
Why Google Is Celebrating This Ghanaian Entrepreneur
Esther Afua Ocloo launched her entrepreneurial career as a teenager in the 1930s on less than a dollar. She quickly became one of Ghana’s leading entrepreneurs and a source of inspiration around the world.