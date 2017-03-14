There’s a lot more to do on your dream African vacation than safari. The continent also boasts some of the most decadent luxury spas in the world. Combining local charm with the beautiful natural surroundings and five-star service, there are literally hundreds of spas across Africa that promise an incredible getaway from the daily grind.
We’ve found some of the best spas across the continent with relaxation in mind, but that also offer the best in luxury surroundings, premiere treatments, amazing food and the opportunity to enjoy your natural surroundings in style. Some are day spas, some are full resorts, but all offer guests something unique and special to feel pampered.
Ksar Char-Bagh – Marrakech, Morocco
Inspired by 14th century Moorish architecture this luxury hammam and spa offers a combination of oriental tradition and ritual with modern accents. Massages and beauty treatments are personalized with essential oils and trace elements, and complimented by high-end branded essential oils.
To top it all off guests are serenaded with live music from local musicians. You can find Ksar Char-Bagh spa in a beautiful hotel of the same name, winner of several distinguished awards as one of the best hotels in the world.
Essque Zalu Zanzibar Spa –Zanzibar, Tanzania
This unique Zanzibar spa, at the lavish Essque Zalu boutique destination hotel, is located in the northeast of the island overlooking the Indian Ocean. The spa is run by Africology, renowned for the African-themed aromatherapy and boutique spa solution. This spa resonates with the Tanzania theme, incorporating ceremony and ritual into their treatments. The Maasai approach aims to deliver guests on a journey of renewal and pampering while incorporating the warm and welcoming style of the culture.
Spa guests are treated to a full Maasai Ritual including a foot ritual, using a fresh coconut and sand scrub; a Singo Scrub and Aromatherapy, where the body is scrubbed in a traditional ritual, will leave the skin glowing and smooth; and an African facial, an intense rejuvenation treatment which de-stresses and re-balances. The select treatments are offered with a variety of high-end products tailored to the needs of its guest.
Softouch Spa, Djibouti Palace Kempinski – Djibouti, Djibouti
Located inside the majestic Djibouti Palace Kempinski hotel with a prime beachfront location between the Red Sea and the Indian Ocean, the spa and the hotel are beautifully designed to reflect the Arabian and African influences of the region. The Softouch spa offers the best in relaxation and healthy living. For its guests, it offers both decadent and tailored treatments and access to a fully outfitted gym facility, a multi-sport ground, and a private beach complete with two infinity pools.
The spa range itself is designed to build and revitalize mind, body and spirit with a wide range of treatments in elegant settings. The treatments are reminiscent of the Caribbean with a variety of elixirs, oils and fragrances from St. Barth products. Highlights include the Abhyangam and Marma massages.
Aqva Club Spa, Sheraton Addis – Addis Ababa, Ethiopia
Situated in a beautiful central hilltop location overlooking the city, this hotel is one of the most luxurious on the continent, actually the first to join the Five Star Alliance’s Luxury Collection, and stands opposite the National Palace. The Aqva spa is no exception and offers guests attentive and specialized service as well as an outdoor swimming pool featuring underwater music, and a sauna.
The spa offers a full boutique service of treatments including a retinue of massage experts including Swedish masseurs, deep tissue and sports masseurs, and intensive neck and body massages. They also offer tailored mineral and body scrubs that leave you extra rejuvenated.
Royal Elyssa Thalasso & Spa – Monastir, Tunisia
Built in a modernized Greco-Roman style, this expansive hotel extends over five hectares of beautiful lush garden and is just a stone’s throw away from the Stade Olympique, the Bourghiba Mausoleum and the Stade Mustapha Ben Jannet.
The hotel directly links to the Royal Elyssa Spa, one of the most exclusive spas and thalasso centers in the world. The spa combines well-being, fitness, and beauty, while it offers patrons pampering with exclusive French brands such as Thalion, Cinq Mondes, L’Usine and Eric Zemmour. The spa also features THÉMAÉ with a range of face and body treatments, including cosmetics based on four teas and spring water complimented with ceremonial baths and a hammam.
La Rose Spa –Cairo, Egypt
A full-service day spa with a salon, La Rose caters especially to women who need special pampering, particularly brides. Their professional beauty therapists offer a range of restorative and relaxing treatments as well as a range of high-end products.
The spa is staffed with a team of Moroccan and Egyptian therapists who use a combination of modern methods combined with more traditional ones, like natural herbs and oils to help you achieve a state of absolute relaxation. Their specialty offering is a decadent combination of baths and massages that incorporate the best of all these methods. An absolute favorite is their Queen’s Milk Bath and the Bride’s Aroma Bath.
The Sanctuary – Belle Mare, Mauritius
Located on the edge of the sea, this sanctuary is built to channel feelings of calm and relaxation. Found at the beautiful La Residence hotel in Mauritius, this spa combines modernity and tradition to give you an all-around therapeutic island experience with a charming blend of French and Creole flavors.
The spa offers services that combine the time-honored Creole traditions with contemporary treatments. Centered on a ‘Zen’ philosophy, the spa has eight tranquil treatment rooms with a choice of custom-made treatments including massages, therapeutic remedies and relaxation programs. They also offer beauty and hair care designed by French brand CARITA with an ‘Haute Beauté’ concept. There is also a spa pavilion located in a tropical garden overlooking the lagoon where you can unwind.
Camdeboo Day Spa, African Pride Irene Country Lodge – Pretoria, South Africa
Voted the #1 Day Spa on the African continent this year by the World Luxury Spa Awards, this spa excelled in its facilities offered to guests as well as the immaculate service and luxury treatments. The African Pride Irene Country Lodge also offers a uniquely tranquil and rustic setting to sit back and enjoy a world of pampering.
Camdeboo offers a range of treatments combining the best that nature has to offer with a twist of modern sophistication and luxury. The spa has four treatment rooms, two of which are double rooms, a techno gym, sauna and heated Jacuzzi.
Nomad Africa Spa – Windhoek, Namibia
Winner of the 2015 World Luxury Spa Award for Best Day Spa, Nomad is a tranquil oasis in the center of bustling Windhoek. The spa blends age-old Namibian traditions with relaxation techniques. Treatments include incredible tailor-made experiences like the Omongwa Journey, a relaxation cave built from salt from the Namib Desert combined with a full body massage using locally mined marble stones. Then there’s Naledi ‘Spa under the Stars’, a treatment offered outside under Namibian starlight.
Spa treatments also use mineral-rich stones and the massages incorporate local medicinal influences to promote wellness.
Twelve Apostles Hotel & Spa – Cape Town, South Africa
With the ocean in front of you and the mountains behind, this spa offers some of the best scenery going in the Cape. The hotel itself is the very definition of five-star luxury with oyster breakfasts and French cuisine dinners – and if you’re there just for the spa itself, there’s a separate entrance making day-trips easy and accessible. The glass-walkway entrance comes complete with complimentary snack station and leads straight down into the hydrotherapy rooms and relaxation area where it feels like you could be almost inside the mountain.
The spa features seven treatment rooms and two outdoor gazebos, as well as a specialized Rasul Chamber for an added exotic touch. There are also cold and warm plunge pools, a brine flotation pool and a luxury grooming area.
Baraka House – Watamu, Kenya
Baraka means “joy and well-being” in Swahili and the spa offer exactly that – decorated in Swahili home-style this spa gives guests a range of specialized treatments to choose from including hot and cold stone massages, reflexology massages, aromatherapy and holistic massages, and they even offer a sunrise and sunset yoga workout, as well as a range of healthy foods.