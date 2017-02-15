African cuisine is celebrated for its diversity of flavors, its blending of cultures and its ingenious combinations of avant-garde recipes and homegrown classics.
African food lovers celebrate this smorgasbord of offerings with their own blogs hailing their respective countries’ gastronomic fare – from stylish food, to traditional cooking, to fusion dishes, there are literally hundreds of individual food blogs from every corner of the continent.
Here’s a sampling of some of the very best of them:
My Burnt Orange
Botswana-born electrical engineer Freda Muyambo runs My Burnt Orange, an expression of her Pan-African palate and her love for making healthy traditional African food. With Ghanaian parents and a Zimbabwean husband, Freda, or “Freedes” as she is known on her blog, runs her blog from her home in London, combining flavors and ingredients from her travels across the continent.
Check out her scrumptious recipe for Seswaa, Botswanan slow-cooked shredded beef with bogobe (polenta). Chunks of beef are simmered in an onion broth before being pounded to shreds. The spiced dish is packed with flavor and incredibly tender.
Afrolems Food Blog
Afrolems is a delicious food blog specializing in Nigerian home cooking. Its goal is to produce great Nigerian food and style it in a way that can be produced internationally. It’s not just Nigerian food though – the blog also features recipes from all over Africa along with modifications on recipes from other cultures, cooking tips and tips for using spices.
Try her Garri Crusted Chicken and her tasty Nigerian snack food Feyisope (stick meat canapes).
Renny Vonne
Renny Vonne describes herself as a storyteller and an imaginative cook as she shares her favorite recipes from Nigerian home cooking. Her quick, easy and delicious dishes can be knocked up in 30-minutes or less so there’s no need to spend all day in the kitchen.
Give her simple and quick Okra and Kale Stir Fry a try, or her Tender Pork Chops dressed in a Pineapple Salsa. She also has some great tips on how to cook your Nigerian favorites fuss-free, like a step-by-step pointer on how to make Smoky Jollof Rice.
My African Food Map
This blog is an ongoing series that focuses on making African food and cuisine accessible to everyone through easy instructional videos. The series features one country at a time and highlights some of the most delicious recipes from that region introduced by local food enthusiasts who give their own perspectives about what the foods they love. So far Ghana, Kenya and South Africa have been featured, but more featured countries are on the menu for the coming year.
Check out their Kontomire (a dish made from cocoyam leaves) from Ghana, Kachumbari from Kenya, and the South African Lamb Bredie.
Mzansi Style Cuisine
While Mzansi features recipes from across the African continent the real focus is South African cuisine with a special focus on recipe favorites from the country’s best city food trends. From Chakalaka Chicken to Umleqwa, also known as Running Chicken, as well as some delicious takes on the more traditional Samp & Beans, these recipes are packed with flavor and culture and have tons of local cooking secrets too.
The blog also features some unique food and wine pairings so you can have your favorite South African drink with your favorite dish. Try J’Something’s Three Bean Chorizo Stew, a rumored favorite of beloved South African musician Sipho ‘Hotstix’ Mabusa.
Aftrad Village Kitchen
Aftrad highlights some of the best in Ghanaian and West African cuisine. Along with amazing recipes the site includes lessons on cooking and choosing ingredients that are very helpful for first-time chefs. It also has plenty of helpful tips on how to create traditional African flavors easily.
Check out her delicious Ghanaian recipe for Toolu Beef Angwa Mu (Salted Cured Beef Oil Rice).
My Belle Don Full
This blog moves through a visual discovery of Nigerian food; along with being packed with scrumptious recipes, the blog is also awash with beautiful food photography. Belle Don, also called Madame Chef, is Affi, a Nigerian businesswoman cooking up her favorite local recipes in her Lagos kitchen. Her food is packed with flavor while also making healthy substitutes and catering to various food allergies.
With her focus on Naija cooking for the modern cook, check out her incredible Raw Mango Cheesecake and her Chicken in Yaji Sauce.
Jikoni Magic
This Kenyan cook is self-taught and loves sharing her favorite local recipes on her blog. The focus of her site is to make home-cooking easy and fun. Jikoni means ‘kitchen’ in Swahili and this foodie has scoured the internet for her favorite recipes and uses easy-to-find ingredients to make them. Along with great recipes, the blog also features great cooking tips and a guide to buying the right kitchen accessories to compliment your cooking.
Check out the Nduma, or Arbo Curry and the Kenyan Mandazi Bites, or Chin Chin.
9JaFoodie
Ronke Edoho is 9JaFoodie, a Nigerian professional accountant with qualifications in nutrition and weight loss. She explores her favorite Nigerian recipes while focusing on healthy eating and proving that wholesome recipes can be delicious and easy to make. She says her goal is to one day have her own farm so she can grow her own produce and develop African food-centric agricultural products.
Her recipes have a bit of traditional flair mixed with modern flavors. Try her Marugbo Soup and her oil-free take on Okra Soup.
Chef Afrik
This blog’s motto is “cooking my way through Africa, one country at a time”. The idea is to feature some delicious dishes from each of Africa’s many countries and cultures. Chef Afrik herself is Kenyan, but loves to travel across the continent and collect recipes as she goes. She currently lives in the US, working as a journalist, but continues to explore new African cooking on her site.
Try her delicious roundup of vegan Ethiopian food like Vegan Doro Wat and Ethiopian Injera.
Lohi’s Creations
Lohi Busari runs this blog featuring the best in Nigerian cooking. But it’s not just great recipes, the site also has tips to organizing your kitchen and pantry, some pointers for laying the perfect table setting, how to style your bar cart, and tips on wellness and home décor.
The food is pretty good too – try the recipes for Chicken Suya and Oxtail Curry.
Kadi African Recipes
Kadi is not just a recipe compendium, it’s a site designed to teach people how to cook delicious African recipes with as little fuss as possible. The blog also feature recipes from dozens of African countries. Kadi is run by Oumou Bah, who learned to cook from her mother. She has just released her own cookbook featuring many home-cooked family favorites as well as a few new ones.
Check out her scrumptious Fish Ball Stew and her Meat Jollof Rice.