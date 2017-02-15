Botswana-born electrical engineer Freda Muyambo runs My Burnt Orange, an expression of her Pan-African palate and her love for making healthy traditional African food. With Ghanaian parents and a Zimbabwean husband, Freda, or “Freedes” as she is known on her blog, runs her blog from her home in London, combining flavors and ingredients from her travels across the continent.

Check out her scrumptious recipe for Seswaa, Botswanan slow-cooked shredded beef with bogobe (polenta). Chunks of beef are simmered in an onion broth before being pounded to shreds. The spiced dish is packed with flavor and incredibly tender.