Top African Business Leaders to Follow on Social Media

These people frequently use their platform to share the best advice, business tips, updates on investment opportunities, or suggestions on raising much-needed funds. Plus, they also give you a sneak peek of what their lifestyle looks like outside of the business norm people know them for. Reno Omokri, a UK-trained Nigerian lawyer is a very active and influential voice across social media platforms, especially Twitter, where he discusses various topics, from career tips to business and the economy. Gregory Rockson is the Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of mPharma, an Africa-focused health tech startup. He started the company in 2013 and has served as its CEO since then. Rebecca Enonchong is the Founder/CEO of AppsTech, a leading provider of software enterprise solutions. She is also the Co-founder of I/O Spaces, a real estate company. Enonchong sits on the board of several other notable organisations, including the WHO Foundation, Djibouti Telecom, etc. Onyeka Akumah is a Nigerian serial entrepreneur and the Co-Founder/CEO of Treepz – one of Africa’s largest shared mobility companies. Over the years, Onyeka has partnered with other entrepreneurs to launch several businesses, including Farmcrowdy – Nigeria’s first digital agriculture platform. Businessman, coach, and thought leader Tony Elumelu seeks to empower young Africans to achieve their dreams. He’s become one of the most recognised faces in leadership coaching, helping many aspiring entrepreneurs reach their maximum potential. His Instagram has garnered much attention with over 800,000 followers because it’s not only a source for inspiration with motivational quotes and videos, but it also gives you a glimpse at Elumelu’s personal life.
