Top 50 Women in Corporate Africa Revealed after Data-Driven Research

In a major virtual summit with over 1,000 high-level attendees, Africa.com revealed the names of the 50 most senior women in Corporate Africa. The Africa.com Definitive List of Women CEOs is distinguished in that it is data-driven. The researchers started by working with data provided by Bloomberg and evaluating the over 1,400 companies listed on the 24 African stock exchanges.

The list yielded many more women from South Africa than any other African country, followed by Nigeria and Kenya. The finance sector had more women CEOs than any other sector, followed closely by technology. Africa.com Managing Director Laura Joseph said, “FIve companies had more than one woman on the list: Bidvest, Microsoft, Old Mutual, Sonatel, and Sanlam.”

The methodology includes three sections: 1) CEOs of African exchange listed companies with a market cap over $150 million USD; 2) division heads of African exchange listed companies, where the division itself would be valued at over $150 million, were it standalone; and 3) Africa region heads, or country heads, of globally listed companies with a market cap of over $50 billion.

Africa.com Chair and Executive Editor Teresa Clarke said, “The list has started a movement to give African women something larger to aspire to running a large, complex business – not just SMEs as is often the focus of women in business.”