Top 5 Affordable African Cities to Live in 2025

Affordability remains a key consideration for most individuals when choosing a city to live in, with many seeking a balance between low living costs and economic opportunities. While economic hubs typically experience higher costs due to increased demand, some cities manage to remain affordable without compromising growth prospects. According to Numbeo, five African cities rank among the most affordable globally in 2025. Alexandria, Egypt, leads the list with a cost of living index of 17.9, followed by Cairo, Egypt, at 19.6. Libya’s Tripoli ranks third with 20.6, while Algiers, Algeria, and Kampala, Uganda, rank fourth and fifth with indexes of 26.1 and 26.4 respectively. These cities allow residents to allocate more income toward savings and investments, making them attractive destinations for those seeking affordability and economic potential.

Source: BUSINESS INSIDER AFRICA