Top 4 Investment Opportunities in the DRC

Thousands of Congolese die every year due to disease, political violence and poverty. The international news is rightfully not slow in getting this out to the public. But some often fail to capture the changing investment environment. The government wants to change the country’s image, says Patrice. He tells me it is mostly a peaceful place, despite a few locations. “But it is only businessmen like us and foreign investors”, he adds, “that will change that image. “

In Africa’s third most populous country, jobs are at a minimum along with capital. Local businessmen are making money – but desperately need more capital to grow. The business environment requires some zeal and determination. But returns are to be made and risk is definitely overstated. Here’s a look at some of the top investment opportunities DRC:

Agribusiness

Given the DRC’s sizeable land mass – 227 million hectares – the Congolese still endure a system that provides an insufficient amount of crops. The main agricultural exports in terms of value – unmanufactured tobacco, green coffee, sugar, wheat and dry rubber – still have great potential, as commercial agriculture is limited. Most farmers are still subsistence or small-scale. A lack of manufacturing and packaging infrastructure hinders the country’s ability to move the value chain further on shore and capture greater profits and rewards for the farmers.

The livestock and fishery sectors have the highest potential. Imported frozen chicken and fish are the norm in the DRC. The cost of chicken and eggs in Kinshasa is approximately twice the price you would pay in South Africa. The same story applies to milk and cheese. Both poultry and dairy suffer from a lack of capital and outdated equipment. Boosting production and lowering costs is the name of the game. Most of the DRC’s urbanized population are seeing gains in income but are still waiting for lower prices in order to meet their greater consumption needs. The cost of eating anything in the city is high, says Joseph and Patrice, but we need a lot more capital and advanced equipment and technology to change the situation.